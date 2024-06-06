Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Maguire has been ruled out of Euro 2024 with a calf injury in a major blow to Gareth Southgate while the England manager has dropped Jack Grealish from his squad for the tournament in Germany.

Southgate had already informed James Maddison and Curtis Jones that they had failed to make the cut as he had to reduce a 33-man training party to a 26-player group to take, while goalkeeper James Trafford and centre-backs Jarell Quansah and Jarrad Branthwaite were also omitted.

But Maguire’s absence will affect Southgate's plans after the defender was a stalwart in his sides for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups and Euro 2020, when he was named in the team of the tournament and when England reached the final.

The 31-year-old, who missed the final five games of United’s season with his calf problem, feels he may have aggravated his injury in a bid to be fit for Euro 2024 and said he was upset to miss out.

Maguire wrote on social media: “I am devastated not to have been selected to play for England at the Euros this summer. Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to overcome an injury to my calf. Maybe I pushed myself too hard, to try and make it. Simply, I am absolutely gutted.

“For me, representing England is the highest honour. It means everything to me. If I can’t help the team as a player, I will support them as a fan – along with the rest of the country. Go and win it boys. Next, I will return to the supervision of the Manchester United medical team in order to prepare for next season.”

Maguire has won 63 caps, all of them under Southgate, and formed a fine partnership with John Stones. Without him, Marc Guehi and Lewis Dunk are competing to play alongside Stones. The other centre-back options are the versatile pair of Ezri Konsa and Joe Gomez.

Harry Maguire has been left out of England’s 26-man Euro 2024 squad due to injury (Mike Egertyon/PA) ( PA Wire )

Southgate had warned Grealish that his place in the squad was not secure and opted to take players who have had better seasons at club level, including Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon, Jarrod Bowen and Eberechi Eze.

The £100m man was not used in Manchester City’s final four matches of the season and only scored three goals in the campaign, none of them in 2024. He has won 36 caps and was part of the squad for Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.