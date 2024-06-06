England’s Euro 2024 squad: Who’s on the plane and who has missed out?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gareth Southgate will submit the Engand squad for Euro 2024 on Friday night, before its official announcement on Saturday.

The manager is cutting a raft of high-profile names include James Maddison, Jack Grealish and the injured Harry Maguire when he names his final 26 players, having already axed Marcus Rashford, Jordan Henderson and Ben Chilwell from his training squad.

Emerging talent such as Adam Wharton, his Crystal Palace teammate Eberechi Eze and Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon are all set to make the final squad.

England beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 St James’ Park on Monday, and will play Iceland at Wembley on Friday in their last warm-up before the tournament. The squad must be submitted to Uefa by midnight after the game, before the Football Association announces the 26 who made the cut for the European Championship in Germany the following day.

Southgate’s side are one of the favourites to lift the trophy on 14 July, given their recent record in major tournaments and the outstanding form of their attacking players this season including Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden.

They have been drawn against Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia in Group C, but first Southgate must decide on his final squad, and there remains fierce competition for the 26 places at the tournament.

Here is a closer look at who is heading to the Euros, and who will miss out.

Gareth Southgate has plenty of options in midfield and attack going into the Euros ( Getty Images/The Independent )

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford

The Everton goalkeeper has been England’s No 1 for a long time and that position is safe – despite a poor error in the March friendly against Belgium – particularly given the way his closest challenger, Aaron Ramsdale, was usurped by David Raya at Arsenal this season.

Aaron Ramsdale

The goalkeeper lost his battle for a starting place at Arsenal with David Raya, but even so, he is going to the Euros as Pickford’s deputy.

Dean Henderson

Henderson stood in for the injured Sam Johnstone at Crystal Palace in the final two months of the season, and was part of their impressive seven-game unbeaten run to end the campaign. He will now fill Johnstone’s spot as England’s third-choice goalkeeper at the Euros.

Defenders

John Stones

The Manchester City defender has been a stalwart for Southgate over the years, integral to deep runs at the 2018 World Cup and the last Euros, and the lack of centre-back alternatives only strengthens his position in the squad. Stones has struggled for fitness at times, but finished the season on the City bench and still has time to sharpen up before the tournament.

Stones in action against Brazil at Wembley ( The FA via Getty Images )

Kyle Walker

Experience, recovery pace and an ability to play on the right of a back three all make the Manchester City captain an essential part of Southgate’s plans. Only Maguire and Kane and have won more than Walker’s 61 caps since the manager took charge in 2016.

Kieran Trippier

One of Southgate’s favourites, Trippier is likely to be part of the squad for his experience, versatility and his set-piece delivery. His form for Newcastle this season has not been to his typical high standards and he had battled injury over the past two months, but Trippier returned for the final games of the season and will go to Germany this summer, where he may be deployed at left-back.

Lewis Dunk

Brighton’s captain had to wait five years for his second international cap but has enjoyed a flurry of chances under Southgate in the past 12 months. Dunk’s aerial dominance and ball-playing ability, honed at Brighton under Roberto De Zerbi, are valuable traits at centre-half, one of England’s most uncertain positions. A costly mistake against Belgium raised fresh doubts over his ability to step up to international football, but he has made the squad.

Marc Guehi

The Crystal Palace defender is highly rated by the England coaching team and, at 23, could be a future cornerstone of the back line. Centre-back is a position that’s still up for grabs at Euro 2024 and Guehi has a real chance, especially after starts in qualifying. But a recent knee injury required surgery, so Guehi’s first start since January – against Aston Villa on the final day of the season – boosted his hopes as he made the cut.

Joe Gomez

The 26-year-old defender has been a semi-regular fixture in the Liverpool side since early December and his versatility has helped earn a place in the England squad, with the ability to cover at both centre-back and full-back.

Ezri Konsa

Konsa is a vital part of an impressive Aston Villa team under Unai Emery. He played in England’s friendly against Brazil in March, and will travel to Germany as a back-up centre-half with the versatility to play right-back too.

Luke Shaw

When fit, Shaw is the preferred left-back in this England team, bringing attacking threat on the overlap. But he has spent most of the season out with a leg injury, before a hamstring strain ended his campaign early. Southgate opted to include Shaw in the 33-man training squad, but the race is on to be fully fit in Germany.

Midfielders

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold has struggled to get games for England at right-back, but a switch into midfield has seen him more involved for his country. The Liverpool vice-captain offers unique creativity as well as pinpoint set-piece delivery and could be an option alongside Rice as a deep-lying midfielder.

Jude Bellingham

The 20-year-old has quickly elevated himself to be one of England’s essential players. He is consistently producing outstanding performances both for his country and his club, Real Madrid, racking up goals and assists after driving runs from midfield. Southgate likes to use Bellingham as a No 10 playing off Harry Kane, and that is likely to be his primary role at the Euros.

Bellingham scored England’s late equaliser against Belgium ( The FA via Getty Images )

Declan Rice

Rice has been one of Arsenal’s outstanding players this season, and his importance at international level has grown immeasurably over the past few years to the point where he is crucial to how England play. After Kane, Rice is arguably England’s hardest player to replace.

Conor Gallagher

Gallagher has been bright and energetic in his cluster of England caps and is clearly valued by the manager. He seems to have done enough to usurp more well-established internationals and regular starts for Chelsea this season have helped him win selection for the Euros in a position where England lack depth.

Kobbie Mainoo

Mainoo has had an impressive breakthrough year at Manchester United after graduating from the club’s academy, and the teenager reproduced that form in his first senior start for England against Belgium. Mainoo played himself into the Euros squad – and perhaps even the starting XI.

Adam Wharton

The Crystal Palace midfielder has been a crucial part of Palace’s team after a £22.5m move from Blackburn in January, and Southgate has recognised his progress with a place in England’s training squad. The box-to-box midfield position is one where England lack competition, and Southgate was impressed after Wharton’s brief debut against Bosnia.

Eberechi Eze

Another Palace player in form, Eze finished the season strongly as the attacking fulcrum of the team, but he may find there is too much competition for places among England’s advanced midfielders when it comes to winning a spot at Euro 2024. Eze was excellent against Bosnia and sealed his spot.

Forwards

Anthony Gordon

The Newcastle winger is enjoying a fine season at St James’ Park and his flurry of goal involvements makes a compelling case. Gordon earned his senior debut against Brazil and looked sharp, and the increase in tournament squad size from 23 players to 26 played in his favour in a competitive area of the pitch.

Anthony Gordon is set for a Euro 2024 spot (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Wire )

Phil Foden

Foden enjoyed his best season yet in a Manchester City shirt, becoming a talisman for the club that delivers time and again. He will be 24 when the Euros come around and is increasingly essential to Pep Guardiola’s City team, as well as England. His velcro control is unique in the national squad and Southgate’s only conundrum is where to fit Foden’s attacking talents into a team containing Bellingham, Saka and more.

Bukayo Saka

Saka is fast becoming a senior England player despite being only 22, and is set for a key role at Euro 2024. He has produced another excellent season for Arsenal, with 20 goals and 14 assists from 47 games, and Saka will be first choice on England’s right wing in Germany.

Jarrod Bowen

Bowen had an excellent season for West Ham and showed bright attacking intent in his England caps to date.

Cole Palmer

Chelsea’s talisman won the Premier League’s young player of the year award after scoring 26 goals and racking up 15 assists in all competitions. Palmer has two England caps, although a minor injury scuppered his chances of showing what he can do during March’s internationals. He played and scored against Bosnia, while those four goals against Everton in April underlined the point.

Ollie Watkins

Watkins has been sensational since Unai Emery took over as Aston Villa manager last year, and the striker will fill the role of Kane’s deputy at the Euros after finishing the Premier League season with the most assists (13) and joint-fourth most goals (19).

Harry Kane

England’s captain remains their talisman on the pitch, both with his leadership and with his goals in a record-breaking debut season at Bayern Munich, even if it was also a trophyless one. The only concern is fitness after a back injury prevented Kane from playing in Bayern’s final game of the season, but he came off the bench to score against Bosnia.

Ivan Toney

The Brentford striker initially returned from a betting ban with four goals to put himself back in Southgate’s thoughts, and earned an immediate recall to the squad for March’s friendlies, where he scored a penalty against Belgium. He is probably the third-choice striker behind Kane and Watkins.

Harry Kane has been struggling with a back injury ( AFP via Getty Images )

Missing out

James Trafford

The Burnley goalkeeper and England Under-21 international was called up to the senior squad following an injury to Sam Johnstone in March, even though he had just been dropped by club manager Vincent Kompany. Trafford failed to win back his place at Burnley and that cost him a spot at the Euros.

Jarrad Branthwaite

The Everton centre-back has been impressive all season at the heart of Sean Dyche’s defence, with composure on the ball that belies his 21 years. But Branthwaite did not get the chance to make his England debut after receiving his first senior England call up for March’s friendlies, and is one for the future in Southgate’s eyes.

Jarell Quansah

The Liverpool centre-back has impressed in his breakout season, slotting in seamlessly alongside more experienced defenders, but didn’t make the final cut.

Harry Maguire

The Manchester United defender is one of Southgate’s most trusted players. A lack of playing time for his club had brought scepticism from fans and the media about his role this summer, but Maguire re-established himself in Erik ten Hag’s first team. However, a calf injury has ruled him out of contention.

Ben White

The Arsenal defender left the 2022 World Cup for personal reasons and has not returned to the England setup. Southgate revealed that White “doesn’t want to be considered for England squads at this time”, and the right-back did not change his mind before the Euros.

Ben White turned down his last England call-up ( PA Archive )

Reece James

The full-back is one of the best in the world when in full flight but his lack of consistent fitness is a concern. He needed to return with a strong run of performances to finish the season but that never materialised after a red card against Brighton in Chelsea’s penultimate game.

Ben Chilwell

The Chelsea left-back didn’t play a single minute at the last Euros and watched on as Shaw, and occasionally Trippier, filled that spot. Chilwell was a little unconvincing during the March friendlies and then picked up another problem in an injury-hit campaign, missing Chelsea’s run-in – before he was left out of England’s training squad.

Jordan Henderson

The midfielder was booed by England fans in last year’s internationals at Wembley following his move to the Saudi Pro League but that only seemed to strengthen Southgate’s loyalty to the player. Henderson hoped his push for a place on the plane was boosted after a return to European football with Ajax. However, his England career could be over after missing out on the Euros’ training squad.

Curtis Jones

Jones started the season well and was playing regularly in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield before injury struck, and he became more of a bit-part player in the second half of the campaign. On Wednesday the 23-year-old was told he would not make the final selection.

Kalvin Phillips

Phillips was another firm favourite with the England manager but has not shown his best over the past 18 months. A red card while on loan at West Ham brought criticism, and a hamstring injury ended his spell in east London prematurely. Even if fit, Phillips hasn’t found the form to earn a place on the plane.

James Maddison

The midfielder struggled with an injury at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which prevented him from making an appearance, and although he earnt a place in England’s training squad for these Euros, he has been cut from the final squad and departed the camp.

Jack Grealish

Grealish took time earning Southgate’s approval but, at 28 and with a treble on his CV, became a regular squad member. However, the winger started only one of Manchester City’s last seven league matches, and the England manager admitted that a lack of consistent game time was a concern.

Marcus Rashford

The Manchester United forward is the third-highest goalscorer of the Southgate era with 16, behind only Kane and Raheem Sterling. But his poor club form this season raised questions while others like Palmer, Gordon and Bowen push for places, and he has been left out of the training squad, with Southgate saying he simply hasn’t played well enough to earn a spot.

Marcus Rashford is set to miss out on England’s Euro 2024 squad (PA) ( PA Archive )

Jadon Sancho

The Manchester United winger has rebounded during a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund and will be one of only two Englishmen in the Champions League final, up against Real Madrid’s Bellingham. But it has been three years since his last international cap and he did not win a recall.

Raheem Sterling

The Chelsea winger was not involved in recent camps, and although his form showed signs of promise earlier in the campaign, it was not enough to oust any of the new generation.

England’s expected Euro 2024 squad

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Ramsdale, Henderson.

Defenders: Walker, Trippier, Gomez, Stones, Dunk, Guehi, Konsa, Shaw.

Midfielders: Rice, Mainoo, Alexander-Arnold, Gallagher, Wharton, Bellingham, Eze.

Forwards: Saka, Bowen, Foden, Palmer, Gordon, Watkins, Kane, Toney.

When is the squad announced?

Southgate announced a training squad on Tuesday 21 May, two days after the Premier League season concluded, naming 33 players.

England meet Iceland in their final warm-up match this Friday, before the final 26-player squad must be submitted to Uefa by 11pm that night. The squad will be officially announced on Saturday 8 June.

When do the Euros begin?

Euro 2024 begins on Friday 14 June when Germany take on Scotland in Munich.

England play Serbia in Gelsenkirchen the following night, before games against fellow Group C opponents Denmark and Slovenia.

Take a look at the full schedule here.