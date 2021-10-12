England vs Hungary LIVE: World Cup qualifier team news, line-ups and more tonight
England are back in action this evening as they welcome Hungary to Wembley Stadium for a World Cup qualifying fixture.
Gareth Southgate’s team sit atop Group I on 19 points as they close in on a spot at next winter’s world championship in Qatar, having dispatched Andorra 5-0 in their most recent outing on Saturday night. Jack Grealish and Ben Chilwell scored their first international goals in that game, while Bukayo Saka, Tammy Abraham and James Ward-Prowse also netted. Despite fine performances from a number of his players in Andorra, Southgate has made nine changes here, having said this week: “We have got a very strong squad and part of the reason we made the changes we did the other night is there were some specific profiles of players we thought could help us win the game. Also, we want the squad to feel involved and it is important they know they are valued, that they can contribute.”
Tonight’s visitors Hungary occupy fourth place in the qualifying group with 10 points, having been beaten 1-0 by Albania at the weekend. Their reverse fixture against England in September saw the Three Lions emerge victorious by a 4-0 scoreline, and Southgate will be keen to see his side produce a similar result here. Follow live updates from England vs Hungary below.
As Gareth Southgate sat captivated by the entertainment of the Nations League, a thought occurred.
“What got us to the final of the Euros won’t be enough,” the England manager said. “There were four teams that were in the semi-finals this week. You saw the quality of the games, you saw the level of the players. We’ve got to make sure we are in that bracket of teams to be challenging. To do that we have to constantly be improving.”
Since losing 2-1 back in May 1962, England have only trailed for seven minutes in 14 games against Hungary, falling behind in an August 2010 friendly in the 62nd minute to a Phil Jagielka own goal, before Steven Gerrard equalised in the 69th minute.
England are unbeaten in their last 14 matches against Hungary in all competitions, with 12 wins and two draws, since losing 2-1 at the 1962 World Cup under Walter Winterbottom.
England are in the house
England’s players have arrived and checked out the pitch. Gareth Southgate elected to go with Phil Foden over Jordan Henderson after Foden’s brilliant display against Andorra at the weekend. Southgate has named an attacking starting line up who should be able to create a lot of chances against Hungary.
Hungary are no pushovers
On paper tonight’s match seems like a foregone conclusion for an England team in great form but Hungary are no pushovers. They had a decent Euro 2020 and came within six minutes of qualifying for the knockout stages despite being in the ‘group of death’.
Their campaign started with a 3-0 defeat to Portugal but they responded well and held World Cup champions France to a 1-1 draw in their second game. Needing to defeat Germany to progress Hungary took a 2-1 lead with 20 minutes to go but a Leon Goretzka goal in the 84th minute earned Germany a draw and knocked the Hungarians out.
On top of that, in their last meeting with England they held out for 55 minutes before Raheem Sterling’s goal opened the floodgates. They have enough talent at both ends to cause England trouble and if the Three Lions are complacent it could tunr into a tricky night for them.
Quitting not an option if Hungary lose to England
Marco Rossi has insisted quitting will not be an option even if Hungary lose to England at Wembley in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier.
Hungary have lost three of their last four matches, suffering home and away defeats to Albania allied to a 4-0 thrashing by England.
Qualification for Qatar 2022 already appears out of reach ahead of Hungary’s clash with England, but Italian manager Rossi remains undaunted.
The last meeting
England travelled to Hungary in the reverse of this fixture just over a month ago and faced a torrent of abuse from the fans. Racist remarks were yelled at them and projectiles thrown onto the pitch.
The Three Lions responded by battering Hungary 4-0 with all four goals coming in the second half. Raheem Sterling started the onslaught just after the restart with Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Declan Rice finding the back of the net to put the icing on the cake for England.
It was a clinical, professional performance in the face of adversity and another sign of the maturity England have developed under Gareth Southgate’s leadership.
Fans arrive at Wembley
There’s an hour to go until kick off at Wembley and the fans are starting to arrive. Gareth Southgate is already here and the players will be heading out soon to check out the pitch and start their warm ups.
Group I standings
England head into tonight’s clash with Hungary needing two wins from their last three qualifying fixtures to guarantee finishing top of the group.
They currently have a four point lead over Albania who are second but face a tough Poland side this evening. If the Albania vs Poland match ends in a draw and England beat Hungary, the Three Lions will be six points clear at the top of the table with six to play for.
Meaning, victory this evening would all but guarantee them a spot in the World Cup next year with matches against Albania and San Marino still to come.
Gareth Southgate jokes England’s strength gives him ‘headache’ picking team
England manager Gareth Southgate joked he commits a crime with every team selection given the strength in depth of a squad edging closer to World Cup qualification.
A mammoth year for the Three Lions rolls onto a 17th game of 2021 on Tuesday evening as the road to Qatar continues with a Wembley clash against Hungary.
