Hungary fans clash with police during World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley

Police fought with Hungary fans in ugly scenes at Wembley during a World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday evening.

A cluster of visiting supporters mostly wearing black T-shirts clashed and forced back stewards and police at a gangway entrance in the lower tier. Police could be seen wielding batons during the skirmish.

The incident occurred during first 10 minutes of the match before appearing to calm down.

It follows incidents of racist abuse by Hungary fans towards England players during the reverse fixture in Budapest in September. Hungary were ordered to play two home Fifa competition matches behind closed doors, one suspended for two years, after Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were targeted with monkey chants during the match, which England won 4-0.

The scenes are another blow to the English Football Association only three months after a disastrous Euro 2020 final, where ticketless fans stormed the stadium amid chaos and violence, raising doubts over England’s case to host the 2030 World Cup.

