We now know who is on the plane to Germay after Gareth Southgate named his final Engand squad for Euro 2024.

England have selected youngsters Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton in a youthful squad, with the manager axing several established names.

There was fierce competition for the 26 places at the tournament, with some surprising early cuts including Marcus Rashford, Jordan Henderson and Ben Chilwell.

More players were chopped following the first warm-up match, with midfielders Curtis Jones and James Maddison sidelined.

Later it was confirmed Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire will miss out, as the England manager continued his ruthless cull of established names in favour of emerging talent.\

Wharton’s Crystal Palace teammate Eberechi Eze, West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa and Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon have all made the final squad. Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez and Ivan Toney also made the cut.

Southgate’s side are one of the favourites to lift the trophy on 14 July, given their recent record in major tournaments and the outstanding form of their attacking players this season including Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden.

So, let’s discuss what’s going on. I want to hear who you think should be on the plane to Germany — and whether you agree with Southgate’s picks. I’ll share my thoughts and theories with you in the comments.

I’m also keen to hear your assessment of Southgate’s tactics and what you make of the team during the match against Iceland.

If you have any thoughts or a question for me, submit them now, or when I join you live at 7pm on Friday 7 June for the “Ask Me Anything” event.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question. For a full guide on how to comment click here.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they may be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them. Then join us live on this page at 7pm as I tackle as many questions as I can.