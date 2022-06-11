✕ Close Southgate: An embarrassment England playing behind closed doors

England and Italy meet once more, this time in the Uefa Nations League after the dramatic penalty shoot-out between the two in last summer’s Euro 2020 final. Then, it was the Azzurri who triumphed - but they failed to build on that success as Roberto Mancini’s side lost in a World Cup qualifying play-off. They will not be at Qatar 2022 as a result, where England will attempt to reach a third successive major tournament semi-final at the very least, having qualified with ease.

Gareth Southgate’s outfit have not had quite as positive a time of matters in the Nations League so far, losing to Hungary and drawing with Germany across two games in the past week. Harry Kane netted his 50th England goal in the latter, from the penalty spot, and is now just three off Wayne Rooney in the all-time scoring list.

Italy are still searching for the right combinations in attack after injuries to the likes of Nicolo Zaniolo, Domenico Berardi and - on a longer-term basis - Federico Chiesa. England will make changes of their own though, with Southgate noting the unsual timing of four quickfire games. “Teams are thinking about player welfare to a degree, freshness, but also they are preparing for a World Cup because they know what’s coming and what they haven’t got in terms of friendlies ahead of the tournament,” he noted. Follow all the build-up, team news and match action for England vs Italy below: