The Lionesses opened the four-team tournament with a commanding 4-0 victory over South Korea on Thursday and Sarina Wiegman will hope her team can produce another strong performance in front of their home fans today in Coventry.

Goals from Georgia Stanway, Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo and Lauren James wrapped up England’s first win in Milton Keynes, but Wiegman has made changes and rotated her squad ahead of Wednesday night’s fixture against Belgium.

Italy, who have also qualified for this summer’s World Cup, were beaten by Belgium in their opening match after a late winner from the forward Tessa Wullaert.

