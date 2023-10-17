Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England could join Scotland in punching their ticket to next year’s Euros should they beat Italy at Wembley on Monday.

Gareth Southgate’s side are three points clear at the top of Group C with just three games remaining and know that a win would secure their place in Germany next year.

They return to face Italy at Wembley for the first time since their heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat in the Euro 2020 final, but they will have exorcised some of their demons from that loss with their impressive 2-1 away win against Italy in Naples earlier in the qualifying campaign.

Italy beat Malta 4-0 on Saturday to move above Ukraine and into second in the group in Luciano Spalleti’s third game in charge of the national side.

When is England vs Italy?

England vs Italy is due to kick off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 17 October at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch it?

All of England’s fixtures outside of international tournaments are for now screened free to air on Channel 4, and can be streamed on the Channel 4 website and app. The build-up for the match begins at 7pm.

Team news

Having made a second-string side for their friendly against Australia on Friday, Southgate will likely return to a full-strength side for this must-win clash. Bukayo Saka remains an absentee after his hamstring injury for Arsenal, while Kieran Trippier could deputise at left-back in the absence of both Ben Chilwell and Luke Shaw who are out with long-term injuries.

Premier League duo Sandro Tonalia and Nicolo Zaniolo remain unavailable for their national side having withdrawn from the squad after their pair were questioned in relation to a gambling investigation by Italian authorities.

Elsewhere, Spalleti will have to deal with a number of injuries in the forward line with Federico Chiesa and Ivan Provedel both withdrawing from the squad due to respective fitness issues. In their absence, Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi looks set to retain his place in the forward line having scored his first goal for Italy in two years against Malta last weekend.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier; Phillips, Rice, Bellingham; Foden, Kane, Grealish

Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Mancini, Bastoni, Dimarco; Frattesi, Locatelli, Barella; Berardi, Raspadori, Kean.

Odds

England win 8/13

Draw 11/4

Italy win 17/4

Prediction

A full-strength England side to edge out Italy and secure their place in the Euro 2024.

England 1-0 Italy.