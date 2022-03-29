✕ Close England football: Tough games will prepare team for tournaments, Southgate says

Follow all the action as England welcome Ivory Coast to Wembley for an international friendly.

Gareth Southgate’s side are hoping to build on their 2-1 comeback win against Switzerland last weekend as preparations continue ahead of the World Cup later this year. Harry Kane’s second-half penalty ensured the Three Lions of victory on that occasion while Marc Guehi, Kyle Walker-Peters and Tyrick Mitchell all made their debuts. Tonight’s fixture will offer another chance for those on the fringes to impress as Southgate aims to finalise the squad he will take to Qatar, with John Stones joining a lengthy list of injury absentees.

Ivory Coast will provide a stern test, though, and pushed France all the way last time out. Aurelien Tchouameni’s last-gasp winner ensured the world champions of victory after Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe had initially given the visitors the lead in the first-half. They count a number of established Premier League players among their ranks, including Wilfried Zaha and Eric Bailly.

