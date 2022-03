England continue their preparations for the World Cup when they face Ivory Coast in a friendly on Tuesday evening.

Harry Kane’s penalty ensured Gareth Southgate’s side of a 2-1 comeback win against Switzerland at the weekend as Kyle Walker-Peters and Marc Geuhi made their full debuts, while Tyrick Mitchell came off the bench to win his maiden cap.

Southgate is working to finalise the squad he will take to Qatar with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho notably missing out on this month’s two friendlies.

Ivory Coast suffered a 2-1 defeat last time out against France, with Nicolas Pepe’s goal cancelled out by Olivier Giroud and Aurelien Tchouameni’s last-gasp winner.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 7.45pm on Tuesday 29 March at Wembley.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event with coverage beginning at 7pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

John Stones suffered an injury in the warm-up against Switzerland but could be set to return to England’s defence, while Emile Smith Rowe may also be back in contention. Southgate is expected to make several changes with the likes of Harry Maguire, Declan Rice, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish all hoping to start. Tyrick Mitchell could make his full debut at left-back while Kyle Walker-Peters is likely to retain his place on the right with Reece James, Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold all absent from the squad due to injury.

Predicted line-up

England: Pope; Walker-Peters, Stones, Maguire, Mitchell; Rice, Bellingham; Sterling, Mount, Grealish; Kane.

Odds

England - 1/3

Draw - 10/3

Ivory Coast - 13/2

Prediction

Ivory Coast showed they are difficult to beat against France while the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Nicolas Pepe and Maxwel Cornet all have the potential to cause problems for England’s full-backs. England’s quality up front should prevail in the end, though, after a close contest. England 2-1 Ivory Coast.