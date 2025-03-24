Is England v Latvia on TV? Kick-off time, tv channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Tuchel will look to build on his first match in charge as England face Latvia in their second World Cup 2026 qualifier.

The Three Lions cruised to a 2-0 win over Albania on Friday in Tuchel’s first outing as England boss, with goals from Myles Lewis-Skelly and Harry Kane propelling the German to a victorious start.

They now face Latvia in what is a top of the table clash in Group K, after the visitors beat Andorra 1-0 in the qualifying opener.

England go into the contest as heavy favourites and will be eager to make it a straightforward assignment under the Wembley lights.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Latvia?

The World Cup qualifier is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Monday 24 March at Wembley Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

The clash will be shown live and free-to-air on ITV1 and ITVX for viewers in the United Kingdom, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT.

Team news

Anthony Gordan is a major doubt to feature after limping off with a hip injury towards the end of England’s 2-0 win over Albania last Friday. Morgan Gibbs-White could be in line to step in for Gordan, who didn’t feature in Tuchel’s matchday squad on Friday. Expect wholesale changes to Tuchel’s starting XI as he works out his favoured team, which could see the likes of James Trafford, Reece James, Jordan Henderson and Jarrod Bowen feature.

Latvia, meanwhile, have no new injury concerns, with any changes during the Andorra win appearing purely tactical. Deniss Melinks was taken off at half-time for the more attacking Dario Sits, who scored the winner last week. Sits may have proved his case to start against England, but expect a well-rested Melinks to keep his place in the starting XI, with defensive resilience sure to be of paramount importance for the visitors.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Trafford; James, Colwill, Guehi, Livramento; Rice, Henderson; Bowen, Bellingham, Rodgers; Kane

Latvia XI: Zviedris; Jurkovskis, Balodis, Cernomordijs; Savalnieks, Melniks, Savaljevs, Ciganiks; Zelenkovs, Ikaunieks; Sits

Odds

England win 1/25

Draw 18/1

Latvia win 60/1

Prediction

England are almighty favourites up against Latvia and anything less than a rout will be a surprise. Expect goals galore on Tuchel’s second England outing.

England 5-0 Latvia