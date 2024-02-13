✕ Close Sarina Wiegman Hails England’s ‘Growth Potential’ After Signing New Contract

England manager Sarina Wiegman is set to name her first Lionesses squad of 2024 ahead of a pair of international friendlies against Austria and Italy later this month.

After missing out on the Nations League finals in dramatic fashion in December, the Lionesses instead head to the south of Spain for a training camp and to take on European opposition as Wiegman’s side begin their preparations for the start of Euro 2025 qualifying.

There could be a recall for captain Leah Williamson, who has not played for England since last April and was forced to miss the World Cup after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament towards the end of last season.

The centre-back has returned to action for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League in recent weeks and with co-captain Millie Bright still out with a knee injury, Williamson’s availability has arrived at a good time for Wiegman.

Follow live updates from the Lionesses squad announcement, below