Chloe Kelly dropped by Sarina Wiegman as Nikita Parris makes shock Lionesses return

Chloe Kelly has been dropped by Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman with Nikita Parris making a stunning return to the England squad in a major shake-up ahead of Nations League fixtures against Portugal and Spain this month.

Parris, a European champion with England at Euro 2022, returns to the squad for the first time in over two years, with the Brighton forward taking the place of winger Kelly.

Kelly has been left out by Wiegman after barely featuring in the Women’s Super League this season. The 27-year-old sealed a deadline day move from Manchester City to Arsenal after an unhappy spell out of the team under previous manager Gareth Taylor, and has paid the price for a lack of action this season despite making Wiegman’s squad again of friendlies against the United States and Switzerland late last year.

Elsewhere, there are returns for forward Lauren James, midfielder Ella Toone and defender Niamh Charles following injuries. Chelsea’s James has not featured for England since April last year, while club team-mate Charles last appeared for the Lionesses last July.

Forward Lauren Hemp remains unavailable but is nearing a return for Manchester City after a knee injury. Midfielder Georgia Stanway and defender Alex Greenwood are longer-term absentees after undergoing knee surgeries, with Stanway sidelined for “several months” and facing a race to be fit for the Euros in July.

Laura Blindkilde Brown and Ruby Mace retain their places in a 24-player squad after making their England debuts in December.

The Lionesses kick off their Euro 2025 preparations later this month as the next season of the Women’s Nations League begins.

The Lionesses have landed another tricky group and travel to the Algarve to face Portugal in the opening game of their campaign on Friday 21 February, before playing world champions Spain in a blockbuster clash at Wembley on Wednesday 26 February. It will be the first meeting of the teams since the World Cup final in Sydney.

A double-header against Belgium will follow in early April before England welcome Portugal on 30 May and take on Spain away from home on 3 June, in their final fixture of Nations League Group A3. That will give the Lionesses a few weeks to prepare for their opening match of the Euros against France in Zurich on Saturday 5 July.

England squad to face Portugal and Spain

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Anna Moorhourse,

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Millie Turner, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy

Midfielders: Laura Blindkilde Brown, Grace Clinton, Ruby Mace, Jess Park, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh

Forwards: Aggie Beever-Jones, Lauren James, Beth Mead, Jess Naz, Nikita Parris, Alessia Russo

