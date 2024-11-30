England v USA LIVE: Lionesses team news and line-ups to face Emma Hayes in Wembley friendly
Emma Hayes faces Sarina Wiegman on the touchline as England and the USA renew their rivalry
England take on the USA as Sarina Weigman faces Emma Hayes in a blockbuster friendly at Wembley.
The Lionesses are building towards the defence of the European Championship title next summer but performances will have to improve if England retain their crown. A 4-3 defeat to Germany at Wembley last month was a wake-up call, and Wiegman must now deal with injuries to her team as they welcome the Olympic champions.
Hayes made a sensational start to life as USA manager this summer, winning gold in Paris as part of a fresh, new-look side. Hayes declared that she has her “mojo back” after leaving Chelsea at the end of last season, where the English coach won five Women’s Super League titles in a row with the Blues before turning her attention to the international scene.
Follow all the latest updates from Wembley below.
Lucy Bronze views USA clash as perfect test for England ahead of Euros defence
England defender Lucy Bronze feels Olympic champions the United States will be the perfect test with less than a year to go until the Lionesses defend their European title in Switzerland.
The Americans’ visit to Wembley will also mark the first time former Chelsea manager Emma Hayes – now the USA head coach – will share a touchline with England’s Sarina Wiegman in a much-anticipated showdown between two of the most formidable bosses in the women’s game.
Bronze, who in July signed for Hayes’ former Women’s Super League side on a two-year deal, has noticed a steady rise in the rivalry between the top two teams in FIFA’s global rankings.
Lucy Bronze views USA clash as perfect test for England ahead of Euros defence
The Americans are coached by former Chelsea boss Emma Hayes.
USA boss Emma Hayes hopes England clash can be a celebration of women’s football
Emma Hayes sees Saturday’s Wembley clash between England and the United States as an opportunity to celebrate progress that has been made in the women’s game.
The friendly, a meeting of the top two sides in the FIFA women’s rankings led by the US, is expected to have an attendance of more than 83,000.
Hayes, who guided Chelsea to a glut of silverware in a 12-year tenure before taking charge of the USA team during the summer, was asked at her pre-match press conference how she felt English women’s football was doing in comparison to America.
USA boss Emma Hayes hopes England clash can be a celebration of women’s football
The friendly, which will see the top two sides in the FIFA women’s rankings face off, is expected to have more than 83,000 in attendance at Wembley.
Is England vs USA on TV? Channel, time and how to watch Lionesses
The friendly match will kick off at 5:20pm BST on Saturday 30 November at Wembley.
How can I watch it?
England vs USA will be shown live on ITV 1 and ITV X and coverage starts at 4:30pm. If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
England vs USA: What is the team news?
The Lionesses will be without Lauren Hemp, Lauren James and Ella Toone due to injuries. Hannah Hampton could continue in goal ahead of Mary Earps, and while there’s a chance Alex Greenwood could be recalled to defence, Sarina Wiegman may name the same defence that started against Germany at Wembley.
Grace Clinton should replace Toone in midfield, alongside Georgia Stanway and Keira Walsh. While Jessica Naz is a contender to start alongside Alessia Russo and Beth Mead in attack, in place of the injured Hemp.
Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, and Mallory Swanson are not in the USA’s squad due to injury, forcing Emma Hayes to name a new front three.
Lionesses v USA LIVE
England host the United States and Emma Hayes in a marquee friendly between two of the world’s best teams at Wembley.
The Lionesses were left reeling by a chaotic 4-3 defeat to Germany last month and Sarina Wiegman’s side will have to improve as they continue their preparations ahead of Euro 2025 next summer.
The European champions defeated the USA at Wembley in October 2022 - but the four-time World Cup winners have undergone significant changes since under the new reign of former Chelsea manager Hayes.
The English coach enjoyed a sensational start with the USA by winning gold at the Paris Olympics, setting up an intriguing first clash with Wiegman on the touchline.
Both teams have been hit by injuries but there is plenty of pride at stake as England and the USA renew their rivalry five years on from meeting in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup.
Lionesses v USA LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s friendly between the Lionesses and the USA.
The match marks Emma Hayes’ return to the UK for the first time since she managed Chelsea, while Sarina Weigman’s team are looking for an important win after recent results against Germany and South Africa.
We’ll have all the latest build-up, news and updates right here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments