Lionesses still undecided over armband for Women’s World Cup opener

England women players are still in the process of deciding which of Fifa’s eight approved armbands captain Millie Bright might wear in the Lionesses’ World Cup opener, midfielder Jordan Nobbs has revealed.

Controversy surrounding the rainbow ‘OneLove’ armband sparked the threat of sanctions being issued to countries – including England and Wales – during the 2022 men’s World Cup in Qatar.

In an effort to pre-empt a similar situation in Australia and New Zealand, Fifa has partnered with the United Nations to create sanctioned options that can be swapped out or worn throughout the month-long women’s tournament, with England kicking off their campaign on Saturday against Haiti.

Speaking from the Lionesses team hotel in Brisbane, Nobbs said: “We’ve had some brief conversations, but I think that will be discussed a little bit closer to the game.

“But obviously we know our values and equality etc, so that will be finally finalised soon.”

While Fifa’s ‘Unite’ armbands will highlight a number of social issues, amongst them inclusion, gender equality, indigenous people and peace, there is no specific armband that advocates for the LGBTQ+ community and none contain the rainbow colours commonly associated as the colours of pride.

While that decision has drawn criticism, England boss Sarina Wiegman has said she thinks her players are happy with the solution.

On Tuesday, Wiegman’s squad collectively released a statement on social media addressing their stance on ongoing discussions with the Football Association surrounding issues such as performance bonus payments and commercial structures.

In a message from the team posted by Bright, the Lionesses said they were “disappointed that a resolution has still not been achieved” but would “pause discussions, with full intentions of revisiting them following the tournament”.

Asked if the uncertainty ahead of England’s push for a first World Cup has been difficult, Nobbs replied: “I don’t think it’s difficult. I think we’ve had a lot of these conversations, probably over the last however many years, just not everything’s always seen by the public.

I'm truly honoured to be part of such a successful team and be here to compete with the best Jordan Nobbs

“I think together as a team we’re pausing the conversations to obviously focus on the World Cup, but we just want to keep growing the women’s game.

“[Compared to previous negotiations] we have a different group of players, the game’s grown so quickly. So I think conversations have been different, but I think it’s just been to try and fight in the right area of where the game is right now.

“So I think together, between the players and the FA, we’re just trying to go on the same path and obviously have questions between each other.

“It’s not just about money, it’s not just about care, or facilities, I think there’s so many areas we’re trying to grow. And we’re trying to obviously just do it in the way that the women’s game has grown as well. So I think it’s about us as a team believing in the next generation as well, having the best possible situation to play football.”

Nobbs’ injury-plagued career has kept her out of action for several major tournaments. In 2015, she played just one World Cup match in Canada before sustaining a hamstring problem.

A ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) ruled her out of the 2019 World Cup in France and a knee issue made her unavailable for England’s triumphant Euro 2022 campaign.

But the 30-year-old’s bold move from Arsenal to Aston Villa in the January Women’s Super League (WSL) transfer window paid off after she impressed Wiegman and earned a ticket to Australia – where so far she is fit and healthy.

Nobbs added: “It’s huge. I am unlucky with all the injuries, so this is a big one that I wanted to be at. I think when you miss something it makes you want something even more, so I’m truly honoured to be part of such a successful team and be here to compete with the best.”