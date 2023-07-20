How to watch every Women’s World Cup match on TV
All games at this years Women’s World Cup will be shown live on the BBC and ITV
The biggest ever Women’s World Cup kicks off with both co-hosts in action on the opening day, as New Zealand face Norway in Auckland and Australia meet the Republic of Ireland in Sydney.
The first Women’s World Cup to feature 32 teams will get underway with New Zealand attempting to claim a historic win at the tournament - the Football Ferns have failed to win a match at the World Cup finals in 15 previous attempts but will be roared on by the home crowd at Eden Park as they face star-studded Norway.
Australia will then hope to get their campaign off to the perfect start as the Matildas take on Ireland in front of what is expected to be a record-breaking crowd at Sydney’s Olympic Stadium. Australia have emerged as one of the tournament favourites, with star Sam Kerr leading the line, and a winning start is vital with Canada and Nigeria making up the ‘group of death’.
Meanwhile, England are continuing their preparations ahead of Saturday’s opener against Haiti. The Lionesses head into the World Cup with high hopes following victory at the Euros last summer, while the defending champions United States are aiming to win a record third tournament in a row.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Women’s World Cup.
How can I watch the Women’s World Cup?
For UK viewers, every game will be available to watch on the BBC and ITV.
For the BBC, there will be live coverage on television as well as the BBC Sport website with live audio commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.
For ITV, live coverage will be available on television as well as online via ITVX.
At present, the BBC and ITV have only announced the schedule for the group stages, although the BBC have said they will broadcast both semi-finals with the final available on both channels.
When can I watch England?
England play their first match of the World Cup against Haiti in Group D on 22 July. The game starts at 10:30am BST and will be shown on ITV.
On 28 July, England play Denmark with kick-off at 9:30am BST and the game broadcast on the BBC.
England’s final group-stage fixture is against China on Tuesday 1 August and will be shown on ITV with the match starting at 12pm BST.
Should England make it through to the round of 16, their fixture will be shown live on the BBC.
Full Group Stage TV Schedule
(All kick-off times BST )
Thursday 20 July
Group A: New Zealand vs Norway (08:00, Auckland) - BBC One
Group B: Australia vs Republic of Ireland (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 1
Friday 21 July
Group B: Nigeria vs Canada (03:30, Melbourne) - BBC Two
Group A: Philippines vs Switzerland (06:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1
Group C: Spain vs Costa Rica (08:30, Wellington) - BBC Two
Saturday 22 July
Group E: USA vs Vietnam (02:00, Auckland) - BBC
Group C: Zambia vs Japan (08:00 Hamilton) - BBC
Group D: England vs Haiti (10:30, Brisbane) - ITV
Group D: Denmark vs China (13:00, Perth) - BBC
Sunday 23 July
Group G: Sweden vs South Africa (06:00, Wellington) - BBC
Group E: Netherlands vs Portugal (08:30, Dunedin) - BBC
Group F: France vs Jamaica (11:00, Sydney) - ITV
Monday 24 July
Group G: Italy vs Argentina (07:00, Auckland) - ITV
Group H: Germany vs Morocco (09:30, Melbourne) - ITV
Group F: Brazil vs Panama (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV
Tuesday 25 July
Group H: Colombia vs Korea Republic (03:00, Sydney) - BBC
Group A: New Zealand vs Philippines (06:30, Dunedin) - ITV
Group A: Switzerland vs Norway (09:00, Hamilton) - ITV
Wednesday 26 July
Group C: Japan vs Costa Rica (06:00, Dunedin) - ITV
Group C: Spain vs Zambia (08:30, Auckland) - BBC
Group B: Canada vs Republic of Ireland (13:00, Perth) - ITV
Thursday 27 July
Group E: USA vs Netherlands (02:00, Wellington) - BBC
Group E: Portugal vs Vietnam (08:30, Hamilton) - ITV
Group B: Australia vs Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC
Friday 28 July
Group G: Argentina vs South Africa (01:00, Dunedin) - ITV
Group D: England vs Denmark (09:30, Sydney) - BBC
Group D: China vs Haiti (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV
Saturday 29 July
Group G: Sweden vs Italy (08:30, Wellington) - BBC
Group F: France vs Brazil (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC
Group F: Panama vs Jamaica (13:30, Perth) - ITV
Sunday 30 July
Group H: Korea Republic vs Morocco (05:30, Adelaide) - BBC
Group A: Norway vs Philippines (08:00, Auckland) - BBC
Group A: Switzerland vs New Zealand (08:00, Dunedin) - BBC
Group H: Germany vs Colombia (10:30, Sydney) - ITV
Monday 31 July
Group C: Costa Rica vs Zambia (08:00, Hamilton) - ITV
Group C: Japan vs Spain (08:00, Wellington) - ITV
Group B: Ireland vs Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC
Group B: Canada vs Australia (11:00, Melbourne) - BBC
Tuesday 1 August
Group E: Vietnam vs Netherlands (08:00, Dunedin) - ITV
Group E: Portugal vs USA (08:00, Auckland) - ITV
Group D: Haiti vs Denmark (12:00, Perth) - ITV
Group D: China vs England (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV
Wednesday 2 August
Group G: South Africa vs Italy (08:00, Wellington) - BBC
Group G: Argentina vs Sweden (08:00, Hamilton) - BBC
Group F: Jamaica vs Brazil (11:00, Melbourne) - ITV
Group F: Panama vs France (11:00, Sydney) - ITV
Thursday 3 August
Group H: Korea Republic vs Germany (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC
Group H: Morocco vs Colombia (11:00, Perth) - BBC
