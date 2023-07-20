How to watch every Women’s World Cup match on TV

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The biggest ever Women’s World Cup kicks off with both co-hosts in action on the opening day, as New Zealand face Norway in Auckland and Australia meet the Republic of Ireland in Sydney.

The first Women’s World Cup to feature 32 teams will get underway with New Zealand attempting to claim a historic win at the tournament - the Football Ferns have failed to win a match at the World Cup finals in 15 previous attempts but will be roared on by the home crowd at Eden Park as they face star-studded Norway.

Australia will then hope to get their campaign off to the perfect start as the Matildas take on Ireland in front of what is expected to be a record-breaking crowd at Sydney’s Olympic Stadium. Australia have emerged as one of the tournament favourites, with star Sam Kerr leading the line, and a winning start is vital with Canada and Nigeria making up the ‘group of death’.

Meanwhile, England are continuing their preparations ahead of Saturday’s opener against Haiti. The Lionesses head into the World Cup with high hopes following victory at the Euros last summer, while the defending champions United States are aiming to win a record third tournament in a row.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Women’s World Cup.

How can I watch the Women’s World Cup?

For UK viewers, every game will be available to watch on the BBC and ITV.

For the BBC, there will be live coverage on television as well as the BBC Sport website with live audio commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

For ITV, live coverage will be available on television as well as online via ITVX.

At present, the BBC and ITV have only announced the schedule for the group stages, although the BBC have said they will broadcast both semi-finals with the final available on both channels.

When can I watch England?

England play their first match of the World Cup against Haiti in Group D on 22 July. The game starts at 10:30am BST and will be shown on ITV.

On 28 July, England play Denmark with kick-off at 9:30am BST and the game broadcast on the BBC.

England’s final group-stage fixture is against China on Tuesday 1 August and will be shown on ITV with the match starting at 12pm BST.

Should England make it through to the round of 16, their fixture will be shown live on the BBC.

Full Group Stage TV Schedule

(All kick-off times BST )

Thursday 20 July

Group A: New Zealand vs Norway (08:00, Auckland) - BBC One

Group B: Australia vs Republic of Ireland (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 1

Friday 21 July

Group B: Nigeria vs Canada (03:30, Melbourne) - BBC Two

Group A: Philippines vs Switzerland (06:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1

Group C: Spain vs Costa Rica (08:30, Wellington) - BBC Two

Saturday 22 July

Group E: USA vs Vietnam (02:00, Auckland) - BBC

Group C: Zambia vs Japan (08:00 Hamilton) - BBC

Group D: England vs Haiti (10:30, Brisbane) - ITV

Group D: Denmark vs China (13:00, Perth) - BBC

Sunday 23 July

Group G: Sweden vs South Africa (06:00, Wellington) - BBC

Group E: Netherlands vs Portugal (08:30, Dunedin) - BBC

Group F: France vs Jamaica (11:00, Sydney) - ITV

Monday 24 July

Group G: Italy vs Argentina (07:00, Auckland) - ITV

Group H: Germany vs Morocco (09:30, Melbourne) - ITV

Group F: Brazil vs Panama (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV

Tuesday 25 July

Group H: Colombia vs Korea Republic (03:00, Sydney) - BBC

Group A: New Zealand vs Philippines (06:30, Dunedin) - ITV

Group A: Switzerland vs Norway (09:00, Hamilton) - ITV

Wednesday 26 July

Group C: Japan vs Costa Rica (06:00, Dunedin) - ITV

Group C: Spain vs Zambia (08:30, Auckland) - BBC

Group B: Canada vs Republic of Ireland (13:00, Perth) - ITV

Thursday 27 July

Group E: USA vs Netherlands (02:00, Wellington) - BBC

Group E: Portugal vs Vietnam (08:30, Hamilton) - ITV

Group B: Australia vs Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC

Friday 28 July

Group G: Argentina vs South Africa (01:00, Dunedin) - ITV

Group D: England vs Denmark (09:30, Sydney) - BBC

Group D: China vs Haiti (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV

Saturday 29 July

Group G: Sweden vs Italy (08:30, Wellington) - BBC

Group F: France vs Brazil (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC

Group F: Panama vs Jamaica (13:30, Perth) - ITV

Sunday 30 July

Group H: Korea Republic vs Morocco (05:30, Adelaide) - BBC

Group A: Norway vs Philippines (08:00, Auckland) - BBC

Group A: Switzerland vs New Zealand (08:00, Dunedin) - BBC

Group H: Germany vs Colombia (10:30, Sydney) - ITV

Monday 31 July

Group C: Costa Rica vs Zambia (08:00, Hamilton) - ITV

Group C: Japan vs Spain (08:00, Wellington) - ITV

Group B: Ireland vs Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC

Group B: Canada vs Australia (11:00, Melbourne) - BBC

Tuesday 1 August

Group E: Vietnam vs Netherlands (08:00, Dunedin) - ITV

Group E: Portugal vs USA (08:00, Auckland) - ITV

Group D: Haiti vs Denmark (12:00, Perth) - ITV

Group D: China vs England (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV

Wednesday 2 August

Group G: South Africa vs Italy (08:00, Wellington) - BBC

Group G: Argentina vs Sweden (08:00, Hamilton) - BBC

Group F: Jamaica vs Brazil (11:00, Melbourne) - ITV

Group F: Panama vs France (11:00, Sydney) - ITV

Thursday 3 August

Group H: Korea Republic vs Germany (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC

Group H: Morocco vs Colombia (11:00, Perth) - BBC