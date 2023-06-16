Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England resume their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on Friday night as they face Malta away from home.

Gareth Southgate’s side have made a great start by beating both their most likely rivals for a top-two finish, Ukraine and Italy, while Malta have lost to the latter as well as North Macedonia - who the Three Lions will face next week.

Come the end of this round of fixtures, Southgate will be expecting to sit on 12 points and be a big step closer to qualifying for the next summer’s finals in Germany.

But the first part of that job is to be professional and claim victory in Malta, even though the game comes at the end of another long season which ran up until only a few days ago for some of the squad’s stars.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Malta vs England?

The Euro 2024 qualifier kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Friday 16 June.

Where can I watch it?

England’s Euro 2024 qualifiers are free-to-air after Channel 4 secured the rights for all Three Lions games for two years. Fans can stream the match via Channel 4’s app and desktop website.

What is the England team news?

It’s not yet clear whether Man City’s stars will feature in the match given their Champions League exertions - and subsequent celebrations - but it’s likely Gareth Southgate will offer a chance to a few players who are not habitual starters.

Marc Guehi could be in line to win just his fourth cap in defence and Crystal Palace teammate Ebe Eze is hoping for his senior debut with the national team.

Jude Bellingham has just completed his transfer to Real Madrid but will not be playing in this break as he recovers from injury.

Predicted lineups

MAL - Bonello, Attard, Borg, Apap, Corbalan, Muscat, Guillaumier, Yankam, Mbong, Jones, Satariano

ENG - Pickford, Trippier, Guehi, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Gallagher, Eze, Saka, Kane, Maddison

Odds

Malta 66/1

Draw 18/1

England 1/20

Prediction

No contest in terms of the outcome of course, so it’s about how clinical and intense England can be in the humid conditions. Malta 0-4 England.