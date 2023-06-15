Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England are back in action on Friday and resume their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a trip to the National Stadium in Ta’Qali.

There, Gareth Soughate’s side are in action against Malta in Group C - a meeting off top against bottom in the early stages of this series.

Two wins over Ukraine and Italy have put the Three Lions well and truly in the driving seat to comfortably qualify for the finals, given the top two in each group will head through to play in Germany. Malta, meanwhile, have lost both their games against Italy and North Macedonia.

Key decisions in terms of the team will come over whether to hand a debut to Eberechi Eze and how many of the fringe or inexperienced players get the nod in a game England should be far too strong for their opponents in.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Malta vs England?

The Euro 2024 qualifier kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Friday 16 June.

Where can I watch it?

England’s Euro 2024 qualifiers are free-to-air after Channel 4 secured the rights for all Three Lions games for two years. Fans can stream the match via Channel 4’s app and desktop website.

What is the England team news?

It’s not yet clear whether Man City’s stars will feature in the match given their Champions League exertions - and subsequent celebrations - but it’s likely Gareth Southgate will offer a chance to a few players who are not habitual starters.

Marc Guehi could be in line to win just his fourth cap in defence and Crystal Palace teammate Ebe Eze is hoping for his senior debut with the national team.

Jude Bellingham has just completed his transfer to Real Madrid but will not be playing in this break as he recovers from injury.

Predicted lineups

MAL - Bonello, Attard, Borg, Apap, Corbalan, Muscat, Guillaumier, Yankam, Mbong, Jones, Satariano

ENG - Pickford, Trippier, Guehi, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Gallagher, Eze, Saka, Kane, Maddison

Odds

Malta 66/1

Draw 18/1

England 1/20

Prediction

No contest in terms of the outcome of course, so it’s about how clinical and intense England can be in the humid conditions. Malta 0-4 England.