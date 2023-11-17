Is England vs Malta on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euros qualifier

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With qualification secured for Euro 2024, England now bid to secure top spot in Group C and a high seeding at next summer’s tournament.

Gareth Southgate’s side face Malta in their penultimate fixture of the qualifying campaign.

The Mediterranean nation are bottom of the group and without a point with just one match left to play, losing the reverse fixture 4-0 in June.

Malta failed to register even a shot on that occasion but will be hoping for better against an England side missing a couple of regular squad members.

When is England vs Malta?

England vs Malta is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Friday 17 November at Wembley Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Channel 4, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. A live stream will be available via the Channel 4 website and app.

Team news

England have suffered a number of withdrawals from their squad for this fixture and their final qualifier against North Macedonia, with Jude Bellingham and James Maddison the headline names pulling out after strong starts to the season. There is still no place for Raheem Sterling among Gareth Southgate’s group, though, with Chelsea teammate Cole Palmer earning a call up instead and perhaps in line for a senior international debut.

Kemar Reid has earned a first call up for Malta, with the Floriana player now a naturalised citizen of the country. Jodi Jones of Notts County is among the foreign-based contingent and should feature up front, while midfielder Teddy Teuma is also back amongst things after missing the fixture against Italy earlier in the month with an ankle injury.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Maguiere, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Galllagher; Saka, Kane, Foden.

Malta XI: Bonnello; Mbong, S. Borg, Pepe, J. Borg, Camenzuli; Teuma, Guillaumier, Muscat; Jones, Nwoko.

Prediction

A comfortable England win. England 5-0 Malta