What do England need to get promoted in the Nations League?

England face the Republic of Ireland at Wembley Stadium on Sunday to conclude their Nations League group stage.

The Three Lions’ rivals for top spot are Greece, who travel to Finland, the bottom side of Group B2 and without a win so far.

Lee Carsley will conclude his interim spell in charge before Thomas Tuchel takes over next year and begins the road to the 2026 World Cup.

A big win in Athens has raised morale, despite numerous drop-outs due to injuries, with Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones shining on debut.

Here’s everything you need to know about England’s hopes of securing promotion to League A:

What do England need to secure promotion in the Nations League?

England will secure promotion with a win over Republic of Ireland. If the Three Lions draw, they will still go up if Greece do not win, while they will also go up regardless if Greece lose.

Greece will be promoted with a win over Finland and England failing to win, or if the 2004 European champions draw and England lose.

If England do not secure top spot, England will be forced to tackle the League A/B play-offs to secure promotion. That task will place them up against a third-placed side from League A.

England’s Curtis Jones (left) marked his senior debut with a fine goal ( PA Wire )

When are the Nations League play-offs?

The four third-placed teams from League A make up Pot 1 as seeded sides, while the four runners-up from League B, including either England or Greece from Group B2, enter in Pot 2.

Pot 2 teams are drawn first, then the seeded Pot 1 teams are drawn to complete the play-off ties, with the second legs played at the homes of Pot 1 sides.

Nations currently in the relegation play-off place in League A groups are Poland, Belgium, Hungary and Serbia, though much could change on the final gameweek.

The play-offs are scheduled to take place between 20 and 23 March 2025.