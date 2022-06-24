Is England vs Netherlands on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2022 warm-up fixture

Everything you need to know ahead of the Euro 2022 warm-up match

Sports Staff
Friday 24 June 2022 07:59
(The FA via Getty Images)

England face one of the world’s best tonight as they host the Netherlands at Elland Road in what is set to be a test of their Euro 2022 credentials.

The Netherlands are ranked fourth in the world and have recent tournament pedigree in winning the 2017 Euros and reaching the 2019 World Cup final under current England manager Sarina Wiegman.

The LIonesses remain unbeaten under Wiegman and would like to put down a marker in front of their home fans, with now just less than two weeks to go before they kick off their home Euros at Old Trafford.

England beat Belgium 3-0 at Molineux last week in their first warm-up match thanks to three second-half goals, with substitute Chloe Kelly scoring her first international goal in the win.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is England vs Netherlands?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Friday 24 June.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on ITV 4, with coverage starting from 7:15pm. It will also be shown live online on the ITV Hub.

Team news

England’s record scorer Ellen White will miss the match after testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, leaving Wiegman with a 22-player squad. The England manager is likely to make changes from the team that beat Belgium 3-0, with Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly among those who could start.

Predicted line-ups

England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Carter; Williamson, Walsh; Kelly, Toone, Hemp; Russo

Netherlands: Van Veenendaal; Wilms, Nouwen, Janssen, Olislagers; Spitse, Groenen, Van de Donk; Martens, Miedema, Roord

England squad for Euro 2022

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jill Scott (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Forwards: Beth England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Ellen White (Manchester City)

