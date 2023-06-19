England vs North Macedonia LIVE: Team news, line-ups and latest updates from Euro 2024 qualifier tonight
Gareth Southgate’s team can make it four wins from four qualifying matches with victory tonight
Gareth Southgate will likely rotate his England squad when they take on North Macedonia in a Euro 2024 qualifier at Old Trafford tonight.
England romped to a 4-0 win against Malta on Friday to keep up their 100% winning run in qualifying. They sit top of Group C ahead of North Macedonia’s visit. The Three Lions can now claim a fourth successive win in Euro 2024 qualifying having already beaten Italy and Ukraine too.
Questions remain over Bukayo Saka’s fitness, after he left the field at half-time against Malta, and there are a number of squad players hoping to start this evening’s game.
Marcus Rashford is one, but he faces competition from Jack Grealish and James Maddison, while Gareth Southgate must decide whether to utilise Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield once again after his superb performance in Malta last time out.
Follow all the action as England take on North Macedonia at Old Trafford:
Gareth Southgate sees a tougher test for his team at Old Trafford
England boss Gareth Southgate says Monday’s European Championship qualifier against North Macedonia will be a “step up” from the win over Malta.
Southgate’s men conclude their season with the fixture at Old Trafford, three days after beating Malta 4-0 away to make it three victories from three matches in Group C.
Southgate told a press conference on Sunday regarding North Macedonia: “They should have won the other night against Ukraine, really.”
Gareth Southgate sees a tougher test for his team at Old Trafford
The England boss says North Macedonia will not be pushovers in Monday’s European Championship qualifying match.
Southgate on Alexander-Arnold
The match against Malta was surprising for how well Trent Alexander-Arnold performed in creative midfield role but Southgate says that he was in no doubt the Liverpool defender was up to the task.
“There’s never been any doubt in my mind that he can do it,” revealed Southgate after the match on Friday, “Tonight was slightly different to with his club, but I think it really suits his game as he’s able to get wide and he’s in all the areas that he gets in when he attacks as a right-back.
“Defensively it’s a slightly different role for him but he’s still learning that and it’s going to take a bit of time. He’s excited about it, we know the quality that he can bring and it gives us something different.
“We’d like it to be an option, he has a different profile to our other midfielders and I’m really pleased for him. We spoke about it around four weeks ago and he was excited about it and eager to learn about it.
“He scored a great goal, a great pass for the first and he was involved in the third.”
Gareth Southgate reacts to victory over Malta
The England boss admitted that it was no surprise his team performed well against Malta especially after seeing the intensity of the squad’s work since reporting for international duty.
“The attitude of the players all week has been exceptional and they really took that into the opening half-hour especially,” he said.
“The desire to work to win the ball back as quickly as possible and the pressing was something that’s become very signature for us but we did it very well today.
“The quality of the goals was really pleasing and we’ve managed to get players onto the pitch that we wanted to see and players off the pitch that we wanted to get off so we’re very pleased.
“But we’re very conscious that it’s six points we want and it will be another step up in intensity on Monday night, so we’ve got to be ready for that.”
Marcus Rashford's complicated England relationship could be at turning point
David Beckham did it but Bobby Charlton never did. Wayne Rooney did but Bryan Robson didn’t. Marcus Rashford, along with Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, is likely to join a select group of Manchester United players, those who have represented England at Old Trafford. Face North Macedonia on Monday and for Rashford, like Gary Neville before him, it could be a still more special occasion, for a Mancunian and a United fan.
It feels a fitting place for Rashford’s season of renaissance to end. His revival gathered pace at the World Cup when, after going 16 months without representing England, he scored 49 seconds after coming on against Iran and scored three goals in only 137 minutes. Twenty of his career-best total of 30 club goals came at Old Trafford. England’s first game on his home turf for 16 years feels well-timed for the recent recipient of United’s Sir Matt Busby award as their player of the year.
And yet Rashford’s relationship with his country feels more complicated. He has an unwanted reputation for pulling out of squads for friendlies and went on holiday to New York in March when injured; Gareth Southgate had no problem with that and does not question his commitment. “He does love playing for England, he’s very proud to play for England and I’m sure an England game at Old Trafford will be a special moment for him,” he said.
Marcus Rashford’s complicated England relationship could be at turning point
Gareth Southgate admits the Man Utd forward isn’t the easiest person to read but a breakthrough may be coming
England vs North Macedonia prediction
England to take another step towards the finals in Germany next summer with a straight-forward victory by at least a couple of goals.
England 3-0 North Macedonia.
England vs North Macedonia predicted line-ups
England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Henderson, Foden, Kane, Rashford
North Macedonina XI: Dimitrievski, Ristovski, Zajkov, Velkovski, Ashkovski, Ademi, Bardhi, Alioski, Elmas, Nestorovski, Trajkovski
What is the England team news?
Bukayo Saka was subbed off against Malta with a knock so might not feature, while Eberechi Eze will hope for a second cap after making his debut off the bench.
Gareth Southgate’s big decisions will be over how many Man City stars to bring into the lineup, with John Stones most likely but Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips all hoping to feature too. Phil Foden is the fifth member and he might replace Saka from the start, having done so in the last match.
Trent Alexander-Arnold continuing in midfield against an opponent which represents a slight step-up is also another possibility.
How to watch England vs North Macedonia
England play North Macedonia on Monday 19 June with kick-off set for 7:45pm BST.
All England senior men’s games are now shown live on Channel 4. Viewers can stream the match via the Channel 4 website and app. You can also follow the live blog right here on the Independent, starting from around 6pm BST.
England vs North Macedonia
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Euro 2024 qualifier between England and North Macedonia.
On paper this is another comfortable match for Gareth Southgate’s men but things may turn out slightly different if the Three Lions are not on top of their game. The North Macedonians took a two-goal lead in their previous qualifier against Ukraine only to surrender three goals and lose a player in the second half.
They have also never been beaten by England in England, recording two draws from their previous two matches here.
The England boss is expected to rotate his squad for tonight’s match with the likes of Marcus Rashford, John Stones and Callum Wilson hoping for starting berths.
Despite North Macedonia’s historic results, England should have enough quality to win this one and move on with their 100% win record in tact during this qualifying campaign.
We’ll have all the team news, build-up and latest updates from Old Trafford as kick off (7:45pm) draws closer so stick around.
