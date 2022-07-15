England vs Northern Ireland LIVE: Euro 2022 team news, line-ups and more ahead of final group stage fixture
Follow live updates as England look to make it three wins out of three ahead of the quarter-finals
Follow live updates from England’s final group stage match at Euro 2022 as the Lionesses take on Northern Ireland in Southampton. The Euro 2022 hosts qualified for the quarter-finals in style on Monday thanks to a stunning 8-0 win over Norway, a result that not only underlined England as tournament favourites but also secured their place as group winners. Northern Ireland, meanwhile, are already out after a 1-0 defeat to Austria but will be playing for pride on what is their first appearance at a major international competition.
England and Northern Ireland played each other recently in World Cup qualifying, with the Lionesses winning 4-0 at Wembley and then 5-0 at Windsor Park - just to emphasise the size of the task facing Kenny Shiels’ side. England will be without their manager Sarina Wiegman, however, after she tested positive for Covid-19 before the match. Wiegman had called on England to maintain their momentum ahead of the knockout stages, and so are unlikely to take Northern Ireland lightly ahead of next week’s quarter-finals.
As winners of Group A, England will face either Spain or Denmark next Wednesday, with those teams meeting in a Group B decider tomorrow night at Brentford. Follow live updates from St Mary’s, below:
England vs Northern Ireland: Team news
England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Walsh, Stanway; Mead, Kirby, Hemp; White
Northern Ireland: Burns; McKenna, McFadden, Nelson, Vance; Rafferty, Holloway, Callaghan, Furness; McGuinness, Wade
England vs Northern Ireland: Team news!
England are unchanged.
England vs Northern Ireland: Sarina Wiegman on making changes
To change or not to change? That has been the question facing England manager Sarina Wiegman this week, with England’s spot at the top of Group A already secure.
Here’s what she said...
“I believe in rhythm. I think when you have nine days in between the Norwegian game and the quarter-finals, that’s too long, I think you need more rhythm and to keep the focus and keep playing.
“So I couldn’t expect lots of rotations. During the game probably, but not before.
“We have 22 players and we can only let 11 start. We will do what we believe in and give ourselves the best chance to win the next game and, yes of course, some players will be disappointed, but we keep communicating and keep being clear about what we’re doing and why we’re doing it.”
England vs Northern Ireland: Kick-off time and how to watch
The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Friday 15 July at St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton.
How can I watch on TV and is there a live stream?
The match will be shown live on BBC One with coverage starting from 7:30pm. It will also be available to stream live on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
England vs Northern Ireland: Early team news
England manager Sarina Wiegman is unavailable, but she has said that the Lionesses are unlikely to make wholesale changes despite their place as group winners already being secured. Chloe Kelly, Ella Toone and Alex Greenwood could be pushing for starts.
Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels, meanwhile, has said he is already planning for the future and could have valuable tournament experience to some of the younger members of his squad. Northern Ireland remain without Simone Magill.
Predicted line-ups
England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Greenwood; Walsh, Toone, Kirby; Mead, White, Hemp
Northern Ireland: Burns; McKenna, Nelson, McFadden, Vance; Furness, Callaghan, McCarron; Magee, K. McGuinness, Wade
Sarina Wiegman tests positive for Covid to rock Euro 2022 bid
In case you missed today’s big news - Sarina Wiegman tested positive for Covid just hours before her side’s Euro 2022 game against Northern Ireland.
A statement released by the FA on Friday morning read: “England Head Coach Sarina Wiegman has tested positive for Covid and will undertake a period of recovery at the squad’s base camp.
“Assistant coach Arjan Veurink will lead the team for tonight’s fixture against Northern Ireland.
“Wiegman will remain in remote contact with the players and technical staff and will be monitored regularly with a view to returning to all elements of her role as soon as possible.”
Good evening
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of England vs Northern Ireland. We’ve reached the final group stage matches of Group A already, and even though the Lionesses have already qualified for the quarter-finals as top seeds, Sarina Wiegman’s side will look to carry on their momentum. Wiegman, though, is not here after testing positive for Covid-19.
Follow all the build-up until kick-off at 8pm right here!
