Follow live updates from England’s final group stage match at Euro 2022 as the Lionesses take on Northern Ireland in Southampton. The Euro 2022 hosts qualified for the quarter-finals in style on Monday thanks to a stunning 8-0 win over Norway, a result that not only underlined England as tournament favourites but also secured their place as group winners. Northern Ireland, meanwhile, are already out after a 1-0 defeat to Austria but will be playing for pride on what is their first appearance at a major international competition.

England and Northern Ireland played each other recently in World Cup qualifying, with the Lionesses winning 4-0 at Wembley and then 5-0 at Windsor Park - just to emphasise the size of the task facing Kenny Shiels’ side. England will be without their manager Sarina Wiegman, however, after she tested positive for Covid-19 before the match. Wiegman had called on England to maintain their momentum ahead of the knockout stages, and so are unlikely to take Northern Ireland lightly ahead of next week’s quarter-finals.

As winners of Group A, England will face either Spain or Denmark next Wednesday, with those teams meeting in a Group B decider tomorrow night at Brentford. Follow live updates from St Mary’s, below: