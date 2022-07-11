England produced a stunning display to thrash Norway and qualify for the quarter-finals of Euro 2022.

The tournament hosts ran riot in a sublime opening half, following Georgia Stanway’s early penalty.

Lauren Hemp added a quick second before two goals each from Beth Mead and Ellen White made it six before half-time.

Alessia Russo added another after the break as England became the first team in Euros history, both men’s and women’s, to score seven goals in a match, with Mead then completing her hat trick to make it eight.

Here are how the players rated:

Mary Earps - 6

Not a bad night to be a goalkeeper. Earps did not have a save to make and could enjoy her evening watching England’s attacking display.

Lucy Bronze - 8

England were dominant on their right flank and at times it looked as if Bronze was playing several positions at once.

Millie Bright - 8

A former Ballon d’Or winner was on the pitch tonight in Ada Hegerberg. Bright helped ensure that her presence on the pitch was barely noticed.

Leah Williamson - 7

Back in central defence, but it’s hard to come away with too many lessons learned given England’s dominance. Along with Bright, gets credit for keeping Hegerberg under control.

Rachel Daly - 6

With so much of England’s play coming down the right, Daly was another England defender who was hardly tested. Still, Caroline Graham Hansen was allowed only few touches.

Keira Walsh -7

Once again solid and reliable at the heart of the England midfield, but the action was almost always ahead of her.

Georgia Stanway - 8

Scored a brilliant penalty to put England ahead and helped set the tone with her energy at the start of the match.

Beth Mead - 10

Hat-trick hero. The winger is flying, now up to four goals for the tournament after adding to England’s opening goal of the tournament last week. A mazy dribble past several Norway players followed by the finish for England’s fifth was a sign of her confidence. Delivery from the right was also brilliant.

Fran Kirby - 6

England did not need Kirby to be at her influential best to destroy Norway. Getting Kirby more minutes on the pitch is a positive but England’s threat came from elsewhere tonight.

Lauren Hemp - 8

A first goal of the tournament will do her the world of good, as will the fact that Mead’s performances could take some of the attention off her on the opposite flank. It should add to England’s threat. Her moment of the match was the assist for Mead’s header.

Ellen White - 9

England’s record goalscorer may have *ahem* dived to win the opening penalty, but her 51st international goal was superb as the Lionesses ran riot. A tenacious press to barge Maria Thorisdottir off the ball was followed by a much-needed goal, and her overall display to lead the line was superb. An emphatic answer to anyone questioning her starting spot, and her 52nd England goal means she is now just one behind Wayne Rooney.

Substitutes

Alessia Russo, 7: Off the bench to add England’s seventh - a brilliant option for England to have among the substitutes.

Ella Toone, 7: Typically involved after getting on the pitch, but England had by then slowed down.

Alex Greenwood, 7: Smacked the bar with an effort from outside of the box.

Chloe Kelly, 6: Perhaps one of the few supporting England to not enjoy her night, with Mead now having a firm grasp on the starting spot on the right wing.

Jill Scott, N/A: A brilliant touch from Sarina Wiegman to allow the midfielder a deserved ovation.