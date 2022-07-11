England vs Norway LIVE: Euro 2022 team news, line-ups and more tonight
The Lionesses’ group stage campaign continues as they host Norway in Brighton
England face their toughest test of the group stages tonight as they continue their Euro 2022 campaign against Norway at the Amex Stadium in Brighton. This crucial fixture could decide who finishes top of Group A after both teams won their opening fixtures.
The Lionesseswon the first match of the tournament 1-0 against Austria last Wednesday, with Beth Mead scoring the only goal of the game in front of a record crowd of 68,871 at Old Trafford. It wasn’t the most convincing performance from Sarina Wiegman’s team who will know they need to improve if they hope to defeat Norway and move back to the top of their group.
Norway demolished Northern Ireland 4-1 in their opening fixture in Southampton and took the lead in the goal difference standings. They are a team full of talent including Lyon’s Ada Hegerberg, Barcelona’s Caroline Graham Hansen and Chelsea’s Guro Reiten but their coach Martin Sjogren has stepped up the mind games by calling his team “underdogs” for the match.
Follow all the action from the Amex Stadium as the Lionesses host Norway:
Euro 2022: ‘This start is so important’: Sarina Wiegman satisfied after England win opener
England boss Sarina Wiegman described the winning start to Euro 2022 as important while stressing her side can perform better after the Lionesses opened their home campaign with a 1-0 victory over Austria.
Beth Mead’s 16th-minute finish proved the only goal of the tournament curtain-raiser at Old Trafford, which had a competition-record crowd of 68,871 in attendance.
Wiegman said in her post-match press conference: “It’s a good win, and this start is so important. It gives such a boost to the team and the crowd.
“We had some very good moments in the game, we created a lot of chances and we should have scored a little more. But we had also some hard moments in the game and got through, so that’s really good I think.”
The Lionesses beat Austria in Manchester
Euro 2022: Beth Mead goal edges England past Austria as hosts get Euro 2022 off to winning start
An occasion to remember, and a result that goes down in history. As for the performance, well, what’s the usual line about opening games? The only thing that really matters is getting the win, and that’s all the more important in an opening game that mattered more than any other.
This 1-0 victory over Austria at Old Trafford was a day that the women’s game in England had waited so long for, a fact that made any extra nerves in those tortuous last few minutes entirely understandable.
It’s at times like this that people say only one detail really matters but, actually, there were two. With a capacity crowd at Old Trafford of 68,871, it was a new record for the Women’s Euros.
England marked that in the best way possible, with victory.
England 1-0 Austria: Mead dinked the ball home in the first half to give the Lionesses victory at a packed Old Trafford
England vs Norway
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of England’s second Euro 2022 fixture as they take on Norway at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.
The Lionesses won their opening game last Wednesday when they defeated Austria 1-0 thanks to Beth Mead’s first goal of the tournament. Tonight’s opponents, Norway, also won their opening fixture as they swept Northern Ireland aside 4-1 to collect three points and take the top spot in Group A through their superior goal difference.
England boss, Sarina Wiegman, will be without the services of defender Lotte Wubben-Moy tonight after the 23-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 and left the squad on Friday. She will continue to be monitored and will return after she has recovered from the illness.
Yet, she’ll miss the biggest game of the tournament so far for England. The winner of tonight’s game will move to the top of the group and this evening’s result could determine the order in which the teams progress to the knockout stages.
