England vs Norway LIVE: Euro 2022 team news, line-ups and more tonight

England face their toughest test of the group stages tonight as they continue their Euro 2022 campaign against Norway at the Amex Stadium in Brighton. This crucial fixture could decide who finishes top of Group A after both teams won their opening fixtures.

The Lionesseswon the first match of the tournament 1-0 against Austria last Wednesday, with Beth Mead scoring the only goal of the game in front of a record crowd of 68,871 at Old Trafford. It wasn’t the most convincing performance from Sarina Wiegman’s team who will know they need to improve if they hope to defeat Norway and move back to the top of their group.

Norway demolished Northern Ireland 4-1 in their opening fixture in Southampton and took the lead in the goal difference standings. They are a team full of talent including Lyon’s Ada Hegerberg, Barcelona’s Caroline Graham Hansen and Chelsea’s Guro Reiten but their coach Martin Sjogren has stepped up the mind games by calling his team “underdogs” for the match.

