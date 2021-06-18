Gareth Southgate’s substitutions during England’s 0-0 draw with Scotland at Euro 2020 were “embarrassing”, according to former international Ian Wright.

The England manager took off Phil Foden and Harry Kane as England pushed for a winner against their Group D opponents at Wembley, deciding to only make two changes to his team despite having five available to him.

Winger Jadon Sancho and striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin were among the attacking options to remain on the bench as Steve Clarke’s Scotland side claimed a point.

“What is he [Southgate] taking Foden off for?” Wright said after the game on ITV. “There’s no way Phil Foden should be leaving the pitch today, for me. It’s very disappointing to see.

“You’ve got someone like Jadon Sancho on the bench. 15 goals and 20 assists a season - and he doesn’t even get on. We need to create.

“We could talk about Harry Kane and the chances he could have had or the touch he didn’t have, but at the same time did we really create enough? Did we have enough.

“We [England] are meant to be favourites for winning the tournament... I’m embarrassed for us today.”

England are second in Group D with four points and will still qualify for the last-16 if they avoid defeat to the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Southgate’s side will top Group D if they beat the Czech’s - who beat Scotland in their opening match and drew with Croatia at Hampden earlier on Friday.