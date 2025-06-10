England vs Senegal LIVE: Team news and line-ups as Bukayo Saka expected to return for friendly
England massively underwhelmed in their last outing as they scraped to a 1-0 win over Andorra
England will be hoping for a far better showing in their second engagement of the international window with Senegal their opponents in Nottingham.
Thomas Tuchel was left furious with a lacklustre performance against Andorra as his side scraped to a 1-0 win against overmatched opposition.
The expectation will be of significant improvements against a Senegal side likely to provide far more forward threat.
In these early days of Tuchel’s time as head coach, he will see every match as vital as England begin to build in earnest towards next year’s World Cup.
Follow all the build-up and minute-by-minute action ahead of the international friendly:
Is England vs Senegal on TV? How to watch tonight's international friendly
England vs Senegal is due to kick off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 10 June at the City Ground in Nottingham.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. A livestream will be available via ITVX.
England vs Senegal LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of England’s next international assignment as Thomas Tuchel’s side host Senegal at the City Ground.
Tuchel will be demanding significant improvement from his players off the back of Saturday’s thoroughly underwhelming display against Andorra, which saw England scrape through with a 1-0 win.
And facing much more threatening opposition in Senegal, the Three Lions will surely not be able to get away with such a drab outing tonight.
Stay tuned for all the team news and build-up ahead of the international friendly.
