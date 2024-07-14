Jump to content

Dani Carvajal caught making brutal crying gesture at Bukayo Saka in cagey Euro 2024 final

The Real Madrid defender was left upset after Saka earned a foul in an even Berlin final

Jack Rathborn
Sunday 14 July 2024 20:51
(AFP via Getty Images)

Dani Carvajal was caught mocking Bukayo Saka with a crying gesture as the pair clashed in a fractious Euro 2024 final between England and Spain.

The Real Madrid defender hauled down the Arsenal winger in the first half in Berlin.

And French referee Francois Letexier immediately called for a foul to the Three Lions, leaving Carvajal irritated.

And Carvajal then mocked Saka, directing a crying gesture towards his opponent, wiping his eyes while retreating before the game restatred.

In an even final with little openings, Gareth Southgate’s side produced the first shot just ahead of half-time.

Phil Foden was left unmarked at the back post and connected off balance, but the Man City star could not trouble Unai Simon.

