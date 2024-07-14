Support truly

Dani Carvajal was caught mocking Bukayo Saka with a crying gesture as the pair clashed in a fractious Euro 2024 final between England and Spain.

The Real Madrid defender hauled down the Arsenal winger in the first half in Berlin.

And French referee Francois Letexier immediately called for a foul to the Three Lions, leaving Carvajal irritated.

And Carvajal then mocked Saka, directing a crying gesture towards his opponent, wiping his eyes while retreating before the game restatred.

In an even final with little openings, Gareth Southgate’s side produced the first shot just ahead of half-time.

Phil Foden was left unmarked at the back post and connected off balance, but the Man City star could not trouble Unai Simon.