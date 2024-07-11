England vs Spain referee: Who is Euro 2024 final official Francois Letexier?

Support truly

Francois Letexier will take charge of England’s Euro 2024 final against Spain in Berlin on Sunday night.

The 35-year-old French official, a FIFA-listed referee since 2017, has been the man in the middle in three matches so far at Euro 2024: Spain’s last-16 win over Georgia, and the group-stage clashes between Denmark-Serbia and Croatia-Albania.

Letexier refereed the 2023 UEFA Super Cup final between Manchester City and Sevilla and was the fourth official for the 2024 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley. He has also been selected to officiate at the Paris Olympics this summer.

Letexier, who also works on a part-time basis as a court bailiff, will be joined for Sunday’s final by two French assistants while Polish referee Szymon Marciniak, praised for his performance in the 2022 World Cup final, will be the fourth official.

See below for the officiating team in full for England vs Spain:

Referee: Francois Letexier (France)

Assistant Referees: Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni (both France)

Fourth official: Szymon Marciniak (Poland)

Video Assistant Referee: Jerme Brisard (France)

Reserve Assistant Referee: Tomasz Listkiewicz (Poland)

VAR Assistant: Willy Delajod (France)

VAR Support: Massimiliano Irrati (Italy)

What TV channel is it on?

The Euro 2024 final will be broadcast live on BBC One and ITV1 and can be streamed via BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website or ITVX.

Coverage starts at 7pm on BBC One and 6:30pm on ITV1. Kick-off is at 8pm.