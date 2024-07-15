Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

They got to trudge past the trophy, given an immediate illustration of what they could have won. England were so close – denied by an 86th-minute winner in the final – and yet perhaps also so far away. They were the second-best side in Euro 2024 in the sense they stretched their participation right to the end; not in others, though. But for Jude Bellingham’s magnificent overhead kick against Slovakia, they would have exited early and ignominiously. Perhaps Germany were the second-finest side over the month.

England finished their tournament with a lower xG than Croatia, who went out in the group stages. They only won two matches in 90 minutes, and were only ahead after 89 in one. Nor did the naked eye suggest that, for all the talent of their players, they were superior to most of their opponents. For six games, the ends justified the means; then the end was sudden, emphatic and yet deserved. Spain were Euro 2024’s outstanding side. England veered between dullness and drama.

Uefa’s technical observers, some of the great and good of the game, believe England managed games well. Maybe they did; maybe they were just experts in escapology. They were behind for 111 minutes in the knockout stages, ahead for only 25 in extra time, plus moments of injury time. Gareth Southgate can be a meticulous planner but did they get to the final by accident or design?

The confounding elements extended to their captain. Harry Kane shared the Golden Boot; by that rationale, he must have had a fine tournament. Yet that felt like a travesty of justice, considering his performance levels. He trundled around, patently unfit, getting taken off with great frequency, looking like the beloved family dog just before it is put down. Southgate was both indulgent and ruthless.

A manager accused of being too inflexible has changed himself. He is reading games better, making some decisive and excellent changes, sometimes prospering by doing nothing. Yet, in an inversion of the past, Southgate has become better at substitutions than picking his starting 11.

And it is a moot point if, despite that progress, any of that side merited a place in the team of the tournament. There were still individuals who flourished; perhaps unusually for a side who advanced so far, however, there were others who underachieved.

Harry Kane was sluggish and uninspired as England slipped to defeat ( Getty Images )

Marc Guehi enhanced his reputation hugely; a fringe figure now looks like a potential first choice for years. Quietly, John Stones underlined that he remains a man for the major competitions; as their deputy, Ezri Konsa used a bit-part role to improve his standing. Behind them, Jordan Pickford’s tournament excellence now means he ranks second only to Gordon Banks among the greatest England goalkeepers; Peter Shilton and Ray Clemence had more successful club careers, but his international exploits far outstrip theirs.

Kobbie Mainoo took another sizeable step forward, his astonishing ascent continuing. He and Declan Rice could be a midfield partnership for years, even if the Arsenal man did not replicate his club form for his country; the holding midfielder named the player of the tournament was instead Rodri.

Ollie Watkins had the kind of moment to cap a deserving character’s rise from the depths of lower league. Cole Palmer’s transformation feels as stunning as Mainoo’s, headlined by a goal in the final. His temperament and talent made him a hugely impactful substitute; the challenge may be to find a system that accommodates him and Bukayo Saka from the start.

Cole Palmer’s goal in the final capped his transformation ( PA Wire )

This not the first time, though, when solid citizens and squad players have delivered for England in tournaments and supposed star men have not. Saka had his starring role in the quarter-final but his best performances came at wing-back. Phil Foden was on fire in the semi-final against Netherlands, but only sporadically otherwise.

Bellingham delivered two brilliant goals, an assist in the final, a nerveless penalty in the Switzerland shootout; in between, however, he was often below par. Meanwhile, Kyle Walker had a decidedly mixed competition, dreadful against Slovakia and found wanting by Spain; Kieran Trippier was heralded by Southgate for his efforts out of position but there is a case for moving on from each and installing Trent Alexander-Arnold as first-choice right-back after the aborted experiment of him as makeshift midfielder.

It meant that, of the 11 who started the tournament, the three best performers ultimately were the goalkeeper and the two centre-backs. In turn, it was a reason why England often felt flat in attack, scoring with their belated first shots on target against each of Slovakia and Switzerland.

Southgate spoke of a physical toll, of players entering the tournament on the back of injuries. Kane never seemed to recover. England somehow seemed less than the sum of their parts and yet, relative to almost all of the rest of their history, overachieved, so near and yet so far, so bad and yet so good. They have the sense of what might have been if their stars had shone, and what would have been but for Bellingham’s overhead kick. And they ended with the sight of Spain celebrating.