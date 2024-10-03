England squad announcement LIVE: Lee Carsley reveals selection for upcoming Nations League fixtures

✕ Close Lee Carsley unmoved by national anthem criticism after England v Ireland

Interim manager Lee Carsley names his second England squad ahead of this month’s Nations League fixtures.

Carsley will once again take charge of the Three Lions as they face Greece and Finland, with the England Under-21s boss starting his interim spell in charge with convincing wins against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Carsley included several new phases in his first selection, including the uncapped Noni Madueke, Morgan Gibbs-White and Angel Gomes, but with the season now in full swing the likes of Cole Palmer and Phil Foden will hope for a return.

Tottenham’s Dominic Solanke could be handed a call-up as he looks for a first England cap since 2017 after three goals in as many games for Spurs, while James Maddison has been in good form too. But will Kyle Walker return to the squad at the age of 34?

Three Lions face Greece at Wembley Thursday 10 October and Finland away from home on 13 October.

Follow the squad announcement, as well as reaction and analysis, below: