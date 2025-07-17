Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

England vs Sweden penalties live: Lionesses survive penalty shootout scare to progress at Euro 2025

England face a rematch with Sweden in a bid to reach the Euro 2025 semi-finals

Jamie Braidwood
in Zurich
,Flo Clifford
Thursday 17 July 2025 22:51 BST
Comments
Now everything changes at Euro 2025 – but will we see a different England?

England are facing a dangerous Sweden side in the Euro 2025 quarter-finals, in what is the holders’ toughest test of the tournament yet.

The Lionesses played Sweden at the semi-final stage of their home Euros three years ago, winning 4-0 at Bramall Lane on a memorable night that included Alessia Russo’s backheel goal as the hosts went on to lift the trophy at Wembley.

Sweden are out for revenge as the teams meet again in Zurich. Sweden impressively topped Group C, beating Germany 4-1 last time out, and have an excellent record of reaching the latter stages of major tournaments in recent years.

England, though, are looking to continue the momentum that has been building since their opening defeat to France. Sarina Wiegman’s side have found form and defeated Netherlands 4-0 and Wales 6-1 to advance to the quarter-finals.

Can England now take the opportunity of landing on the more favourable side of the draw? The winner will play Italy in the semi-finals in Geneva, after Cristiana Girelli’s dramatic winner against Norway sent the Italians through to their first semi-final since 1997.

Follow England’s Euro 2025 quarter-final showdown with Sweden below.

ENGLAND ARE INTO THE SEMI-FINALS! England 2-2 (3-2) Sweden

Holmberg steps up - and blasts over the bar!

Flo Clifford17 July 2025 22:50

England 2-2 (3-2) Sweden

Bronze steps up... and rifles the roof of the net!

Flo Clifford17 July 2025 22:50

Jakobsson saved! England 2-2 (2-2) Sweden

Incredible. Hampton dives to her right and just about gets to Jakobsson’s strike.

Flo Clifford17 July 2025 22:49

Clinton saved! England 2-2 (2-2) Sweden

Sudden death. Clinton sends her spot-kick into the arms of Falk, very close to the post. Not a confident penalty.

Hampton must save this next one.

Flo Clifford17 July 2025 22:48

Falk skies over the bar! England 2-2 (2-2) Sweden

Oh my word. Falk steps up and blasts well over the bar.

Flo Clifford17 July 2025 22:48

Kelly scores! England 2-2 (2-2) Sweden

Falk checks her notes as Kelly steps up.

She takes her time - and boots it into the back of the net! So cool, so composed. She gestures to the fans to make some noise.

Flo Clifford17 July 2025 22:47

Bjorn scores! England 2-2 (1-2) Sweden

Bjorn slots it past her Chelsea teammate, sending Hampton the wrong way, and Sweden lead.

Flo Clifford17 July 2025 22:46

Greenwood saved! England 2-2 (1-1) Sweden

Falk launches herself in the way of Greenwood’s strike, down to her left.

Flo Clifford17 July 2025 22:45

Eriksson hits the post! England 2-2 (1-1) Sweden

Sweden can’t capitalise. Eriksson’s shot is low left but clatters off the post, Hampton diving the right way.

Flo Clifford17 July 2025 22:44

Mead saved! England 2-2 (1-1) Sweden

Another good save by Falk, punching away down to her right.

Flo Clifford17 July 2025 22:43

