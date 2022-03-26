England welcome Switzerland to Wembley this afternoon as Gareth Southgate’s side continue their preparations for the World Cup later this year.

Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell and Kyle Walker-Peters have received their maiden call-ups to the senior squad after Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James withdrew due to injury.

Southgate has selected 25 players, with a second friendly coming up against Ivory Coast on Tuesday, as the England manager starts to finalise the group he will take to Qatar.

England last faced Switzerland in the summer of 2019 when the Three Lions triumphed on penalties in the Nations League third-place playoff.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 5.30pm on Saturday 26 March at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football with coverage beginning at 4.30pm.

What is the team news?

Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Tammy Abraham and Aaron Ramsdale are absent from the squad due to injury while Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have both been left out. Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell and Kyle Walker-Peters have received maiden call-ups.

Predicted line-up

England: Pickford, Walker-Peters, White, Stones, Shaw, Rice, Henderson, Bellingham, Foden, Kane, Saka.

England squad in full

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Conor Coady, Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Tyrick Mitchell, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kyle Walker-Peters, Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Raheem Sterling, Ollie Watkins

Odds

England - 13/20

Draw - 5/2

Switzerland - 4/1

Prediction

Switzerland are a well-organised side and may prove difficult to break down, especially with the context of the match being a friendly removing a little of its impetus. Eventually, England’s superior quality should prevail in a close game. England 1-0 Switzerland.