England vs Switzerland live stream: How to watch international fixture online and on TV
Everything you need to know ahead of the Three Lions’ friendly at Wembley
England welcome Switzerland to Wembley this afternoon as Gareth Southgate’s side continue their preparations for the World Cup later this year.
Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell and Kyle Walker-Peters have received their maiden call-ups to the senior squad after Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James withdrew due to injury.
Southgate has selected 25 players, with a second friendly coming up against Ivory Coast on Tuesday, as the England manager starts to finalise the group he will take to Qatar.
England last faced Switzerland in the summer of 2019 when the Three Lions triumphed on penalties in the Nations League third-place playoff.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is it and what time is kick-off?
The match will get underway at 5.30pm on Saturday 26 March at Wembley Stadium.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football with coverage beginning at 4.30pm.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
What is the team news?
Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Tammy Abraham and Aaron Ramsdale are absent from the squad due to injury while Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have both been left out. Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell and Kyle Walker-Peters have received maiden call-ups.
Predicted line-up
England: Pickford, Walker-Peters, White, Stones, Shaw, Rice, Henderson, Bellingham, Foden, Kane, Saka.
England squad in full
Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope
Defenders: Conor Coady, Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Tyrick Mitchell, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kyle Walker-Peters, Ben White
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse
Forwards: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Raheem Sterling, Ollie Watkins
Odds
England - 13/20
Draw - 5/2
Switzerland - 4/1
Prediction
Switzerland are a well-organised side and may prove difficult to break down, especially with the context of the match being a friendly removing a little of its impetus. Eventually, England’s superior quality should prevail in a close game. England 1-0 Switzerland.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies