England vs Switzerland referee: Who is Euro 2024 official Daniele Orsato?

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Daniele Orsato will take charge of England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland in Dusseldorf on Saturday evening.

The experienced Italian official has taken charge of his last club game this season as he will retire from refereeing after this tournament. The 48-year-old, a FIFA-listed referee since 2010, burst into tears after refereeing his final Champions League game – the semi-final second-leg between PSG and Borussia Dortmund in May – and received a guard of honour from Atalanta and Fiorentina after his final Serie A match.

Orsato took charge of the 2020 Champions League final between PSG and Bayern Munich and was also the man in the middle for the Argentina-Croatia semi-final at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with Croatia skipper Luka Modric later labelling the Italian’s display a “disaster.”

At Euro 2024, Orasto has taken charge of three games: England’s opening-game win against Serbia, Germany’s group-stage draw vs Switzerland and Portugal’s penalty shoot-out victory against Slovenia in the last-16

See below for the officiating team in full for England vs Switzerland:

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

Assistant Referees: Ciro Carbone (ITA) and Alessandro Giallatini (ITA)

Video Assistant Referee: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)

Assistant VAR 1: Paolo Valeri (ITA)

Assistant VAR 2: Bastian Dankert (GER)

Fourth official: Daniel Siebert (GER)

Daniele Orsato is the referee for England’s quarter-final against Switzerland ( Getty Images )

Orasto was given a guard of honour after his final Serie A game ( Getty Images )

What TV channel is it on?

This game will be broadcast live on BBC One and can be streamed via the iPlayer and BBC Sport website. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here. Coverage starts at 4pm on BBC One and the iPlayer.