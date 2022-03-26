England face Switzerland in their first friendly of this international break as the run-up to the Qatar World Cup continues.

Gareth Southgate’s squad has been hit by a number of injury withdrawals, meaning Tyrick Mitchell and Kyle Walker-Peters have joined Marc Guehi in receiving their maiden call-ups to the senior squad.

Aaron Ramsdale, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Kyle Walker and Tammy Abraham are among those absent due to injury, although it is form that has seen Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho dropped.

England last met Switzerland in the summer of 2019 when the Three Lions triumphed on penalties in the Nations League third-place playoff.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 5.30pm on Saturday 26 March at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football with coverage beginning at 4.30pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Tammy Abraham and Aaron Ramsdale are absent from the squad due to injury while Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have both been left out. Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell and Kyle Walker-Peters have received maiden call-ups.

Predicted line-up

England: Pickford, Walker-Peters, White, Stones, Shaw, Rice, Henderson, Bellingham, Foden, Kane, Saka.

England squad in full

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Conor Coady, Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Tyrick Mitchell, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kyle Walker-Peters, Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Raheem Sterling, Ollie Watkins

Odds

England - 13/20

Draw - 5/2

Switzerland - 4/1

Prediction

Switzerland are a well-organised side and may prove difficult to break down, especially with the context of the match being a friendly removing a little of its impetus. Eventually, England’s superior quality should prevail in a close game. England 1-0 Switzerland.