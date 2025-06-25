Thomas Tuchel's message to fans after England's loss to Senegal: 'No need to panic'

England’s Under 21s will bid to book their place in the European Championship final as they take on the Netherlands in the last four.

Lee Carsley’s youngsters produced an impressive performance to reach the semi-finals, sweeping aside Spain to leave themselves two games away from the successful defence of their continental crown. While absent of a couple of potential stars otherwise engaged at the Club World Cup, Carsley still boasts plenty of talent within his squad, with Man City’s James McAtee finding form in the quarter-final and Harvey Elliott of Liverpool also on the scoresheet.

Favourites Germany, who face France in the second semi-final later, could await the winner of this encounter, but England will not get ahead of themselves as they take on a dangerous Dutch side. Substitute Ernest Poku gave them a narrow win over Portugal in the last round as they survived the early dismissal of Ruben van Bommel to progress.