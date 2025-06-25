The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
England U21 v Netherlands live: Latest team news and updates from Euros semi-final
Can Lee Carsley’s side reach the tournament decider in Slovakia?
England’s Under 21s will bid to book their place in the European Championship final as they take on the Netherlands in the last four.
Lee Carsley’s youngsters produced an impressive performance to reach the semi-finals, sweeping aside Spain to leave themselves two games away from the successful defence of their continental crown. While absent of a couple of potential stars otherwise engaged at the Club World Cup, Carsley still boasts plenty of talent within his squad, with Man City’s James McAtee finding form in the quarter-final and Harvey Elliott of Liverpool also on the scoresheet.
Favourites Germany, who face France in the second semi-final later, could await the winner of this encounter, but England will not get ahead of themselves as they take on a dangerous Dutch side. Substitute Ernest Poku gave them a narrow win over Portugal in the last round as they survived the early dismissal of Ruben van Bommel to progress.
Jarell Quansah nears move to Bayer Leverkusen as Liverpool agree fee
Transfer news surrounding one of England’s squad this evening.
Liverpool have agreed to sell Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen for a fee rising to €41m (£35m).
The defender is expected to join the 2024 Bundesliga champions as the summer trading between the two clubs continues.
How Netherlands reached the last four
Meanwhile, substitute Ernest Poku scored a dramatic late winner as 10-man Netherlands edged past Portugal to progress to the semi-finals.
The Dutch were on the backfoot when Ruben van Bommel, son of former Netherlands midfielder Mark, was sent off early in the first half but were given a lifeline when Portugal winger Geovany Quenda, who will join Chelsea next year, missed a penalty.
Portugal continued to dominate in the second half but Michael Reiziger's side dealt the decisive blow when Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen lifted a pass over the defence for Poku to round goalkeeper Samuel Soares and score with six minutes to go.
England U21s break Spain hearts once again
England booked their place in the European U21 Championship semi-finals with a 3-1 victory over Spain.
The Young Lions benefitted from an early let-off after a VAR check resulted in an overturned penalty. Captain James McAtee then opened the scoring in the 10th minute and Harvey Elliott netted his second goal of the tournament five minutes later.
Javi Guerra clawed a goal back for Spain with a 39th-minute penalty, but substitute Elliot Anderson's own spot-kick in second-half stoppage time assured Lee Carsley's men of their spot in the final four.
Early Netherlands team news
For the Dutch, they will be without Ruben van Bommel – son of legendary midfielder Mark – after his sending off against Portugal.
Devyne Rensch and Kenneth Taylor are also suspended after they picked up their second yellow cards of the tournament on Saturday.
Goalscorer Ernest Poku, who came off the bench against Portugal, could be rewarded with a start.
Predicted Netherlands XI: Roefs; Kasanwirjo, Van den Berg, Hato, Maatsen; Flamingo, Valente, Meijer; Manhoef, Van Bergen, Poku
Early England team news
England will be without Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton, who picked up a second yellow card of the tournament against Spain and will therefore be suspended for the semi-final.
Elliot Anderson could be a notable returnee to the side in midfield, after looking clearly frustrated by his demotion to the bench last time out.
Predicted England XI: Beadle; Hinshelwood, Quansah, Cresswell, Livramento; Scott, Anderson; Elliott, McAtee, Hutchinson; Stansfield
How to watch England v Netherlands
The match will kick off at 5pm BST on Wednesday, 25 June in Bratislava, Slovakia.
It will take place at the at the Tehelne Pole stadium, which is home to local side SK Slovan Bratislava and has a capacity of around 22,500.
Viewers in the UK can watch the match for free on Channel 4, with coverage starting at 4:40pm. Subscribers can also stream the action online via Channel 4 On Demand.
It’s full steam ahead for the England U21s in their European Championship title defence as they face the Netherlands in a massive semi-final clash.
After an underwhelming group stage, Lee Carsley’s side turned things up a gear to overcome Spain in a repeat of their 2023 final triumph, with goals from James McAtee, Harvey Elliott and Elliot Anderson guiding the Young Lions to a 3-1 win in the last eight.
They now face a Netherlands side on a high after shocking Portugal in the quarter-finals, with the Dutch edging a late 1-0 win thanks to an Ernest Poku strike, despite going a man down in the first half.
England U21s bid for Euros final
A very good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the first U21 European Championship semi-final. After sweeping aside Spain impressively, Lee Carsley’s England are two games away from defending their continental crown - though Netherlands will provide a tricky test in the last four.
Kick off is at 5pm BST.
