Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England are closing in on a spot at next summer’s European Championship in Germany after four consecutive victories in qualifying. Gareth Southgate’s men are six points clear of nearest rivals Ukraine and will move nine points ahead should they defeat their hosts this evening.

The Three Lions have excelled against Ukraine in recent meetings running out 4-0 winners against them in Euro 2020 before goals from Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka were enough to earn England a victory when the nations clashed at Wembley back in March. Kane will also captain England on his first international appearance since joining Bayern Munich this summer.

Due to the ongoing Russian invasion of their country, Ukraine have been playing their international matches in Poland with this game going ahead in Wroclaw. Southgate’s team selection with be a hot topic of conversation with Harry Maguire set to feature despite only making one appearance for Manchester United this season and Raheem Sterling excluded from the squad.

England’s qualifier against Ukraine in their only competitive match of September’s international break but they also play Scotland in a friendly on Tuesday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match, plus all the latest football odds and the latest offers and tips ahead of Ukraine vs England here:

When is Ukraine vs England?

Ukraine host England in the Euro 2024 qualifiers on Saturday 9 September at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland with kick off at 5pm.

Where can I watch it?

Channel 4 will be airing the game in the UK and have exclusive live coverage of the rest of England’s Euro 2024 qualifiers. Coverage is scheduled to start at 4pm and is available to watch via a free live stream on the Channel 4 website and app.

What is the team news?

Mykhailo Mudryk returned to action for Chelsea at the weekend as he overcame an injury and is in line to start for Ukraine but experienced midfielders Ruslan Malinovskyi and Yevhen Konoplyanka have not been included in Serhiy Rebrov’s squad.

John Stones, Reece James and Mason Mount are all missing due to injuries with Raheem Sterling and James Ward-Prowse not selected. Jordan Henderson could feature despite moving to the Saudi Pro League while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jack Grealish have withdrawn from the squad. Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden and James Maddison are competing to join Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka in the forward line.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Predicted line-ups

Ukraine XI: Trubin, Konoplya, Zabarnyi, Kryvtsov, Matviyenko, Stepanenko, Sudakov, Yarmolenko, Buyalskyi, Tsygankov, Vanat

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Guehi, Maguire, Chilwell, Rice, Henderson, Bellingham, Saka, Kane, Rashford

Odds and tips

Ukraine 7/1

Draw 7/2

England 12/25

Latest odds here.

Prediction

England have dominated Group C during this qualifying campaign and will once again get the better of Ukraine despite missing a few key players. An impressive victory will all but confirm their place at next summer’s Euros.

England 3-0 Ukraine