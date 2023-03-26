✕ Close Harry Kane becomes England’s all-time record scorer in historic win against Italy

England host Ukraine in their next qualifying fixture for Euro 2024 as Gareth Southgate’s men try to make it tow wins from two following their historic victory over Italy last week.

A first win in Italy since 1961 gave Southgate’s team the perfect start to Group C, although the manager was happier with his side’s first half performance rather than the second as they held on for a 2-1 victory with 10 men. “We showed two sides without a doubt,” said the Three Lions boss.

Harry Kane broke the all-time goalscoring record in that outing with a first-half penalty. Calmly despatched by the England captain, it was Kane’s first international match since he missed a second penalty in the quarter-final defeat to France at the World Cup.

Ahead of tonight’s qualifier, more than 1,000 Ukrainians have been invited to Wembley as guests of the FA following Russia’s invasion of the country, with England also planning a display of solidarity before kick off.

Follow all the action as England host Ukraine in the Euro 2024 qualifiers: