England host Ukraine in their next qualifying fixture for Euro 2024 as Gareth Southgate’s men try to make it tow wins from two following their historic victory over Italy last week.
A first win in Italy since 1961 gave Southgate’s team the perfect start to Group C, although the manager was happier with his side’s first half performance rather than the second as they held on for a 2-1 victory with 10 men. “We showed two sides without a doubt,” said the Three Lions boss.
Harry Kane broke the all-time goalscoring record in that outing with a first-half penalty. Calmly despatched by the England captain, it was Kane’s first international match since he missed a second penalty in the quarter-final defeat to France at the World Cup.
Ahead of tonight’s qualifier, more than 1,000 Ukrainians have been invited to Wembley as guests of the FA following Russia’s invasion of the country, with England also planning a display of solidarity before kick off.
England achieve something they’ve never done before – and it shows the blueprint for Euro 2024 glory
After the record, there was something else to register for Harry Kane.
“Of course we haven’t achieved what we want to, but I think tonight was a big statement after the disappointment of the World Cup and for huge spells of the game, to play really well shows what type of team we want to be.”
That is of course a team that can go anywhere – to any stadium, against any opposition – and completely impose their own game. That is what might have been even more significant about this 2-1 win over Italy after Kane’s record. Or, at least, the first half might have been.
It is also about much more than winning in the country for the first time since 1961, or beating them at all for the first time since 1997. It was about the nature of that initial display.
England don’t actually get big away wins that often, but those that they tend to be memorable. In this millennium, there was the 5-1 against Germany in the 2002 World Cup qualifiers, the 4-1 against Croatia in the 2010 World Cup qualifiers and then the 3-2 over Spain in the first Nations League.
England line-up
England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell, Rice, Henderson, Bellingham, Saka, Kane, Maddison
England vs Ukraine
England are winless in their last three home games (D2 L1), two at Molineux and one at Wembley.
The Three Lions haven’t gone four without a win at home since between October 2010 and June 2011 (D3 L1).
England vs Ukraine
Ukraine have never beaten England away from home in four previous attempts (one draw, three defeats), with this their first away game on English soil since September 2012.
That one ended in a 1-1 draw in a World Cup qualifier.
Southgate on Ukraine test
Here’s Gareth Southgate previewing today’s encounter with Ukraine. Can the Three Lions make it two wins from two?
England vs Italy
England and the Ukraine last faced at Euro 2020 in the quarter-final, staged at the Stadio Olimpico. The Three Lions won 4-0 with goals from Harry Kane (x2), Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson.
Will they repeat that peformance today?
Why England’s resilient win over Italy was so significant
A night of historic landmarks in Naples, if also one that quickly went from the easiest of important victories to an immensely difficult test of character.
Harry Kane became England’s record scorer with his 54th international goal, to ensure the national team won in Italy for the first time since 1961, and also claimed their first qualifying win away to a major nation since Germany in 2001.
Any fanciful ideas that this 2-1 would instead be another 5-1 from the first half instead swiftly dissipated, as Italy belatedly displayed why they had the momentum to become defending champions themselves.
After a period when England had showcased all of their best strengths – especially through the brilliance of Jude Bellingham – Italy began to exploit weaknesses, especially at centre-half. Gareth Southgate’s side instead had to find different qualities, but that what was made it a statement for Euro 2024 in itself. Make no mistake, even if England inevitably made a few themselves. This was a seriously good win, as much because of how troubling the second half became.
They all looked relieved at the end, as Italy seemed so deflated. Southgate himself looked like he didn’t want to go through that again. What he must try to recapture, however, is just how commanding England were for that first half.
England to play with depleted squad against Ukraine
Gareth Southgate says he will not call anyone else up for the national team as England prepare to face Ukraine on Sunday afternoon.
The England manager has 20 players to choose from with left-back Luke Shaw suspended and right-back Reece James withdrawing with an injury.
There are also concerns over the fitness of Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham and Kalvin Phillips but Southgate says all three will be available to play.
"We have just about enough to get through this game," said Southgate, "We have been training with this group all week - to call somebody from the outside would be potentially quite complicated.
"We would have no idea where they might be and what their training load has been over the last couple of days. If we were going to do that at this point we would do that with the under-21s."
England vs Ukraine prediction
England are the heavy favourites coming into this match. They hammered Ukraine 4-0 in the last meeting at Euro 2020 and head into the match on the back of a famous victory over Italy in Naples.
Add to that home advantage of playing at Wembley with captain Harry Kane in great form and things will be very difficult for the visitors this evening.
England 3-0 Ukraine.
Predicted England line-up
England XI: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Grealish
