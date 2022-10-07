England vs USA LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more from Lionesses’ Wembley fixture tonight
The European champions meet the world champions as England’s Lionesses return to Wembley for the first time since glory over Germany in July
England are taking on USA in a friendly at Wembley tonight as the Lionesses return to the scene of their glorious Euro 2022 triumph for the first time since that famous extra-time win over Germany back in July.
Since then England have continued their impressive form with a 10-0 win over Luxembourg and a 2-0 victory in Austria to set them on course for next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where they will be one of the favourites to lift the trophy. Tonight will be a test of just how far they have come under Sarina Wiegman as they take on Vlatko Andonovski’s American side who, like England, have not lost all year. The USA are the world’s top-ranked team and would be a major scalp if England could earn victory just nine months before the 2023 Women’s World Cup begins.
England vs USA
Beth Mead says England are hungry to avenge their World Cup heartbreak suffered at the hands of the United States during tonight’s sold-out Wembley showdown.
The Lionesses’ dreams of glory at the 2019 tournament in France were extinguished by an agonising 2-1 semi-final loss to the eventual winners. England responded to that setback to become European champions in the summer and will now seek to lay down a marker against the world’s top-ranked team with the start of the 2023 World Cup just nine months away.
Euro 2022 golden boot winner Mead, who on Thursday was named England Women’s Player of the Year, believes the hosts will be spurred on by past disappointment.
“It was obviously a tough game, a tough result to take,” she said of the narrow loss in Lyon. “We took it hard but looking at it now, it’s made us more hungry and motivated to prove ourselves against a world-class American team. We’re looking forward to the challenge to see where we are and hopefully we can put on a good performance.”
England ‘hungry and motivated’ to show USA how far they’ve come
England vs USA: Lionesses ‘hungry and motivated’ to show how far they’ve come
England vs USA
Megan Rapinoe arrives at Wembley:
USA line-up
The USA XI: Naeher, Huerta, Rodman, Cook, Fox, Lavelle, Horan (c), Sullivan, Smith, Girma, Rapinoe.
England line-up
The England team is in: Earps, Bronze, Bright (c), Greenwood, Daly, Stanway, Walsh, Stanway, Kirby, Kelly, Hemp, Mead.
England vs USA
It has been hammering down with rain for the past half hour or so at Wembley, which shouldn’t cause too many problems for the players by the time kick-off comes around and should offer up a slick surface.
Latest news
Megan Rapinoe said on Thursday she and her fellow US women’s national team members are angry and exhausted in the wake of a scathing report into allegations of abuse and sexual misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).
The independent investigation released on Monday revealed player abuse within women’s professional soccer in the United States was systemic and that the NWSL and governing US Soccer body failed to adequately protect players.
“It’s really sad to say, but in a way I think we are used to having to deal with one thing or another,” Rapinoe said ahead of tonight’s friendly against England at Wembley Stadium. “It seems to bring us closer and definitely unify the team and it’s just one of those sort of intimate environments that we are in that we’re used to taking on a lot and playing in these kind of conditions.”
The twice World Cup winner also felt it was imperative to see accountability and singled out Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson and Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler, who were both named in the report. In the aftermath of the report, Paulson removed himself from the team’s decision making while Whisler was ousted as chairman but neither indicated plans to sell the team.
“I don’t think that Merritt Paulson is fit to be the owner of that team. I don’t think Arnim is fit to be the owner of Chicago,” said Rapinoe. “We need to see those people gone. So people who are fit and who will take care of the game and respect the game and help the game grow and the best way possible can replace them.”
England vs USA
England are back at Wembley for the first time since this iconic Chloe Kelly moment:
How to watch match tonight
England vs USA will be broadcast live on UK TV on channel ITV 1, and viewers can also stream the contest online via the ITV Hub. Fans in the US can watch via Fox Sports and the Fox Sports website and app.
England vs USA
England players will join forces with the United States to show solidarity for victims of the abuse scandal ahead of Friday evening’s sold-out international at Wembley.
Football in America has been rocked by an independent investigation which found abusive behaviour and sexual misconduct “had become systemic” in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).
Lionesses forward Beth Mead said she was “sickened” by the situation, while head coach Sarina Wiegman called it “horrible” and “unacceptable”.
“We’re in contact with the American team and some of the players,” said Mead. “We’re working on something to show our support for them.
“When I found out, I was sickened by the situation. It’s a worldwide problem but women need to be taken seriously. (I’m) very proud of the victims that actually stood up and said it.
“People need to start doing better, the US governing body needs to be doing better, worldwide we need to be doing better.”
England vs USA
England are taking on USA in a friendly at Wembley tonight as the Lionesses return to the scene of their glorious Euro 2022 triumph for the first time since that famous extra-time win over Germany back in July.
Since then England have continued their impressive form with a 10-0 win over Luxembourg and a 2-0 victory in Austria to set them on course for next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where they will be one of the favourites to lift the trophy. Tonight will be a test of just how far they have come under Sarina Wiegman as they take on Vlatko Andonovski’s American side who, like England, have not lost all year. The USA are the world’s top-ranked team and would be a major scalp if England could earn victory just nine months before the 2023 Women’s World Cup begins.
