Georgia Stanway greets mascots as she arrives at Wembley (The FA via Getty Images)

England are taking on USA in a friendly at Wembley tonight as the Lionesses return to the scene of their glorious Euro 2022 triumph for the first time since that famous extra-time win over Germany back in July.

Since then England have continued their impressive form with a 10-0 win over Luxembourg and a 2-0 victory in Austria to set them on course for next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where they will be one of the favourites to lift the trophy. Tonight will be a test of just how far they have come under Sarina Wiegman as they take on Vlatko Andonovski’s American side who, like England, have not lost all year. The USA are the world’s top-ranked team and would be a major scalp if England could earn victory just nine months before the 2023 Women’s World Cup begins.

Follow all the goals and latest action from Wembley between England and USA below.