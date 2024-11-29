The two areas England and Sarina Wiegman must fix in tactical battle with Emma Hayes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sarina Wiegman had already highlighted where England need to improve long before Emma Hayes and the United States landed in London ahead of Saturday’s marquee clash at Wembley. While Hayes has enjoyed her return to her home town, pouring pints in Camden music venue she visited in her youth, and the USA have celebrated thanksgiving week, the Lionesses have been hard at work preparing for the visit of the Olympic champions. England have another chance to get it right. It surely can’t go as wrong as the defeat to Germany last month.

But that depends on whether Wiegman’s side have learnt their lessons. Germany exposed England tactically and the Lionesses made “unforced errors” in a 4-3 defeat that has to now serve as a wake-up call ahead of their European Championship defence in Switzerland next summer. England will not challenge for the title if their approach both with and without the ball is as sloppy as it was against Germany. With the USA and, by the luck of the Nations League draw, Spain to play at Wembley before Euro 2025, there’s a sense that England could do with winning a “high-level game” while producing a tactically astute display.

Wiegman’s team selection was in the spotlight after the Germany defeat. Injuries may force England’s hand ahead of the final camp of the year. Lauren Hemp and Ella Toone have added to Lauren James’ absence, reducing England’s attacking options. Though the same can be said for the USA, who will be without the front three that shone so brightly in winning Olympic gold in Paris this summer. Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman - the ‘Triple Espresso’ at the head of the USA’s new-look side - are all out too. It’s a blow for Hayes but relief for England? In a way, perhaps not.

Understanding ‘trigger’ moments

After all, the Lionesses want to be testing themselves against the best. Smith, Swanson and Rodman had the pace to frighten England and punish the sort of individual errors that littered the defeat to Germany. It’s easy to look at the defence - certainly, Leah Williamson and Millie Bright had poor nights individually against Germany - but for Wiegman the problems extended further. The Dutch coach and two-time European champion praised the level of the Wembley friendly in a tactical sense. England and Germany looked level on paper but it was the visitors who dominated in the key “transition moments” that so often decide elite games.

The blueprint ahead of facing the USA and Spain over the next three months is clear: Germany were ruthless in exploiting England’s errors in their build-up and press; the Lionesses have to improve both off the ball and on it. Wiegman took an aggressive approach against Germany, as she did in the World Cup final against Spain. England pressed high but they chose the wrong moments to commit. It can often lead to “chain reactions”, as space opens up. Germany, as Spain did, were able to play through England. “We need to find out the triggers, when do we wait and when do we go,” Wiegman said.

open image in gallery ( The FA via Getty Images )

Understanding the “triggers” will be key to Wiegman and England’s pre-match analysis; highlighting the moments in the USA’s build-up where they can be susceptible to losing possession when facing a sudden burst of pressure from several players at once. At times, England can be guilty of “jumping” too soon. Germany created counter-attacking situations by playing through England but Georgia Stanway was often too aggressive in pressing high from midfield, leaving Keira Walsh exposed as the lone midfielder. Stanway’s energy can be key to the Lionesses but tactical discipline is needed too: it was telling Wiegman switched her out of possession shape at half-time and brought Stanway closer to Walsh in a 4-4-2.

Grace Clinton can further her case to start for England in the Euros with her role in pressing alongside Alessia Russo in England’s attack, should Wiegman select the 21-year-old after her impressive display in the 2-1 win over South Africa. The Stanway-Walsh axis, which has remained in place through the Euros, World Cup and during this more turbulent spell of Wiegman’s reign, still has its merits. But maintaining the shape out of possession is key to getting the best out of two midfielders who both are among the finest in their positions in Europe, playing for Bayern Munich and Barcelona respectively.

open image in gallery ( The FA via Getty Images )

Cutting out ‘unforced errors’ in build-up

Bright and Williamson may be a European Championship winning centre-back pair, but they are also something of an odd partnership for England. Chelsea captain Bright plays on the left of the defence for the Blues, while Williamson plays on the right for Arsenal. But for England, those roles are reversed. Wiegman has said there have been discussions around switching back, but that is yet to materialise. In the meantime Alex Greenwood, England’s only left-footed defensive player, remains out of the team despite Wiegman admitting that she gives England an “easier” option to play out when under pressure.

Last month, Williamson was caught twice when receiving possession on the left of the defence and turning inside onto her right foot, leading to goals against Germany and South Africa. In contrast to their opposition, England have an obvious “trigger” point when Williamson is squeezed onto her left side, where a left-footed player could hit the channel. The Lionesses captain can be an excellent ball-playing defender, capable of breaking the lines, but that has mostly been seen when she is playing on her favoured right foot. The “unforced errors” that cost England could have been avoided.

open image in gallery ( The FA via Getty Images )

Eventually, against Germany, the pressure was relieved when Walsh’s position was adjusted and she dropped between the centre-backs. Too often since the Euros, opposition teams have been able to shut England down by marking Walsh out of the game and there is a sense Wiegman needs a more proactive plan to make the Barcelona midfielder available. Hayes is certain to have an idea in mind, although the former Chelsea boss usually asks her teams to prioritise their structure over their press. For the Lionesses players, there will be an extra focus on their decision making against the USA. But for perhaps the first time tactically, that will extend to Wiegman as well.