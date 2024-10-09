England v Greece betting tips

England face Greece in the Nations League on Thursday looking to make it three wins from their opening three games of both the tournament and interim manager Lee Carsley’s reign (7:45pm, ITV and ITVX).

The interim boss has already guided England to wins over Republic of Ireland and Finland last month, since stepping in following the departure of Gareth Southgate.

England recorded 2-0 wins in both matches in Dublin and at Wembley with Declan Rice and Jack Grealish both scoring against the Republic, while Harry Kane scored both goals on the night he won his 100th cap.

Carsley is aiming to be the first England manager to win his first three competitive matches in charge since Fabio Capello in October 2008 and he could be the first ever to do so without conceding.

He has 22 players to choose from for Thursday’s game and then the trip to Helsinki, to face Finland on Sunday, after Morgan Gibbs-White, Ezri Konsa and Kobbie Mainoo all withdrew through injury.

There was good news concerning captain Harry Kane though after he was declared fit despite limping off during Bayern Munich’s 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

The skipper has scored 12 goals already this season for club and country, including a hat-trick against Holstein Kiel and four goals, all from the penalty spot, in the 9-2 win over Dinamo Zagreb to open their Champions League campaign.

He appears to be in prime form and Carsley will be anxiously waiting whether his skipper will be ready to lead the line at Wembley.

Greece also go into the game with a maximum six points from their opening two games. They followed up a 3-0 win over Finland with a 2-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland in Dublin and will be out to put the pressure on the Three Lions.

England vs Greece predictions: Three Lions to continue winning under Carsley?

This will be only the 10th time the two sides have met. Greece are yet to win a single fixture with seven defeats and two draws so far. The most memorable meeting was probably the 2-2 draw at Old Trafford just over 23 years ago.

England were on the brink of failing to qualify for the 2002 World Cup before David Beckham scored a trademark freekick in injury time to earn the point, sending Sven-Goran Eriksson’s side to South Korea and Japan.

The Three Lions have won 16 of their last 21 competitive home matches across all competitions, drawing three and losing the remaining two. They have also kept six clean sheets in their last nine games.

But, since the inaugural Uefa Nations League in 2018-19, no team has won more games in the competition than Greece, who have won 13, drawn three and lost just four. They have also conceded the fewest goals, just eight, and kept the most clean sheets (14) of any nation in that period.

Despite their form in the competition, the odds on betting sites are firmly stacked against Greece this week. You can get a price of 11/1 for the visitors to secure a shock win at Wembley, with England firm favourites at odds of 2/7.

England have been in strong form, especially on home soil. Even with absentees in the squad, the Three Lions could be able to rack up another comfortable win with Kane again the one to watch in front of goal.

Odds of 19/1 are available for the England skipper to find the net in a 3-0 win for Carsley’s men.

England v Greece prediction 1: Harry Kane to score and England to win 3-0 - 19/1 BetVictor

England v Greece tips: Solanke to score on his return

He’s had to wait a long time, but Dominic Solanke is back in the England squad for the first time in nearly seven years. If he features it will be only Solanke’s second England appearance, making his debut in a goalless draw with Brazil in 2017.

Since making the summer move to Tottenham from Bournemouth, Solanke has notched three goals in all competitions and it’s been enough to impress Carsley.

The 77 goals he scored for the Cherries in all competitions during his tenure on the south coast, including 21 in 42 games in the last campaign, wasn’t enough to catch the eye of Southgate, but a change in manager has certainly helped his cause.

Since the start of last season, the only Englishmen with more Premier League goals than Solanke (21) are Cole Palmer (28) and Ollie Watkins (23). His position in the squad is certainly warranted and he will be determined to cement his status with a goal.

He’s likely to come off the bench with Kane and Watkins ahead of the forward in the pecking order. Still, he represents good value in the final goalscorer market on football betting sites at odds of 4/1.

England v Greece prediction 2: Dominic Solanke to score the last goal - 4/1 Bet365

