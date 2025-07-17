Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kosovare Asllani has responded to Ella Toone’s comment that Sweden should be “scared” of the Lionesses before the sides meet in the Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-final.

The Swedes have beaten Denmark, Poland and Germany en route to the last eight, scoring eight goals and conceding only one.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Asllani said: "We do respect England, the team they have and what they have achieved so far.

"But fear -- no, we don't have the word fear in our dictionary.

"We look at the word courage. We want to be a courageous side. And we have a perfect game plan to win this match."

England lost their opener 2-1 to France but have since beaten Netherlands 4-0 and Wales 6-1. After the latter match, England midfielder Ella Toone said: “Sweden should be scared,” but that’s been shrugged off by the Swedes.

Since their 4-0 defeat by England in the 2022 Euros semi-final, the teams drew in a couple of Euro qualifiers last year.

"I think both we and England are better now than we were in 2022, better teams, better players, better in shape overall," said coach Peter Gerhardsson.

"I hope for a good game tomorrow, and I hope to win."

Kosovare Asllani chases England's Keira Walsh during the Euro qualifiers ( The FA via Getty Images )

With the potential for penalties now that the tournament has advanced to its knockout stages, Asllani acknowledged the possibility that they could arise: "It is part of the game and you practice it before, because there is a risk that it might go all the way to a penalty shootout," she said.

"But there's no team in the world who wouldn't want to decide it before that."

Stadion Letzigrund, where England played its first two matches of the tournament, will again be the venue and it’s fair to say it’s not everyone’s cup of tea.

England skipper Leah Williamson said her team’s family members didn’t enjoy the distance between the stands and the pitch created by the running track.

Sweden also played there when thrashing Germany and Gerhardsson was also not convinced: “I don't really like those (running) lanes. I want those small, intimate arenas.

"But I have to say, most recently, our supporters made this arena brilliant."

Tonight’s match kicks off at 8pm UK time.