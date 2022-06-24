England will look to step up their Euro 2022 preparations against the Netherlands tonight as Sarina Wiegman takes on her former team at Elland Road.

Weigman guided her country to European Championships glory in 2017 before the Netherlands also reached the final of the 2019 and they head into this summer’s tournament as one of the favourites.

England defeated Belgium 3-0 at Molineux on Thursday in their first match since announcing their 23-player squad for the home tournament but will face a tougher test against the No 4 ranked Netherlands, who included a host of stars such as Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema.

With less than two weeks to go before the start of the Euros, this will be England’s last game on home soil before opening the tournament at Old Trafford. Wiegman’s side will fly out to Switzerland for a training camp after tonight’s match.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Netherlands?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Friday 24 June.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on ITV 4, with coverage starting from 7:15pm. It will also be shown live online on the ITV Hub.

Team news

England’s record scorer Ellen White will miss the match after testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, leaving Wiegman with a 22-player squad. The England manager is likely to make changes from the team that beat Belgium 3-0, with Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly among those who could start.

Predicted line-ups

England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Carter; Williamson, Walsh; Kelly, Toone, Hemp; Russo

Netherlands: Van Veenendaal; Wilms, Nouwen, Janssen, Olislagers; Spitse, Groenen, Van de Donk; Martens, Miedema, Roord

England squad for Euro 2022

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jill Scott (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Forwards: Beth England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Ellen White (Manchester City)