England vs Sweden LIVE: Euro 2022 semi-final build-up and latest news
Follow all the build-up as the Lionesses prepare for a monumental home semi-final this evening
England expects as the Lionesses are just two victories away from winning their first ever major tournament trophy, with Sweden the Euro 2022 semi-final opponents at Bramall Lane this evening.
England swept through the group stage, scoring a record 14 goals without reply against Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland but came perilously close to exiting their home tournament in the quarter-finals when they trailed Spain 1-0 with six minutes to play before Ella Toone dramatically equalised and Georgia Stanway’s stunning goal secured a 2-1 win after extra-time.
The Lionesses will be roared on by another capacity home crowd but their semi-final history at major tournaments doesn’t bode well - defeats at the 1987, 1995 and 2013 Euros combining with losses at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups for a record of five defeats to just two wins (1984 and 2009 Euros). However, right-back Lucy Bronze is confident things will be different this time.
“It’s a huge opportunity,” said Bronze. “I’m lucky enough to have experienced semi-finals, unlucky enough to have experienced defeat. So far things have been a little different from previous tournaments, but psychologically we’ve always been prepared to be at the top. A lot of players are used to being in winning teams now more than ever.”
Follow all the build-up and latest updates ahead of the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 semi-final:
Is England vs Sweden on TV? Kick-off time and channel for Euro 2022 semi-final tonight
After the men reached the Euro 2020 showpiece last summer, England’s women will look to make it two European Championship finals in as many years for the home nation as they take on Sweden at Bramall Lane in a Euro 2022 semi-final this evening.
“For all of us, it would be amazing to get that win in the semi-final,” said Toone. “We’re so grateful for the fans that support us, whether that’s in the stadium or at home, and we just want to keep making them proud. Hopefully, we can go on and put on another big performance. I think we’re getting more and more fans involved, everyone’s just loving it and enjoying it, and I’m sure we’ll have even more fans supporting us in the semis.”
Here’s everything you need to know:
Is England vs Sweden on TV? Kick-off time and channel for Euro 2022 semi-final
Everything you need to know ahead of the Euro 2022 semi-final
England vs Sweden - Euro 2022 semi-final
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of England vs Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-finals. We’ll be bringing you all the build-up and updates throughout the day before the match itself at 8pm this evening.
England expects as the Lionesses are just two victories away from winning their first ever major tournament trophy, with Sweden the latest team standing in their way.
