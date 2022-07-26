England vs Sweden LIVE: Euro 2022 semi-final build-up and latest news

✕ Close England prepared for 'difficult' semi-final against Sweden at Euro 2022

England expects as the Lionesses are just two victories away from winning their first ever major tournament trophy, with Sweden the Euro 2022 semi-final opponents at Bramall Lane this evening.

England swept through the group stage, scoring a record 14 goals without reply against Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland but came perilously close to exiting their home tournament in the quarter-finals when they trailed Spain 1-0 with six minutes to play before Ella Toone dramatically equalised and Georgia Stanway’s stunning goal secured a 2-1 win after extra-time.

The Lionesses will be roared on by another capacity home crowd but their semi-final history at major tournaments doesn’t bode well - defeats at the 1987, 1995 and 2013 Euros combining with losses at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups for a record of five defeats to just two wins (1984 and 2009 Euros). However, right-back Lucy Bronze is confident things will be different this time.

“It’s a huge opportunity,” said Bronze. “I’m lucky enough to have experienced semi-finals, unlucky enough to have experienced defeat. So far things have been a little different from previous tournaments, but psychologically we’ve always been prepared to be at the top. A lot of players are used to being in winning teams now more than ever.”

Follow all the build-up and latest updates ahead of the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 semi-final: