England manager Sarina Wiegman says she is “very proud” after her side beat Sweden 4-0 to in the Euro 2022 semi-final at Bramall Lane.

The Lionesses roared into this summer’s showpiece final thanks to goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby.

“I’m very proud, I think again the team found a way [after] we didn’t start well,” Wiegman said.

England will face either Germany or France in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley on Sunday (31 July).

