England vs Switzerland LIVE: Euro 2022 final warm-up game team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the action from Zurich as the Lionesses finalise preparations for next week’s home European Championships
England travel to Zurich to take on Switzerland in their final warm-up match before Euro 2022 gets underway on home soil next week.
The Lionesses are still unbeaten since coach Sarina Wiegman took over last September and impressive victories over Belgium and reigning European champions Netherlands in their most recent two warm-up fixtures have extended that record.
England are legitimate contenders to win Euro 2022 but this is Wiegman’s last chance to take a look at her players before the tournament’s opening match against Austria at Old Trafford next Wednesday.
Switzerland have also qualified for the tournament, so will provide a stiff test for the Lionesses, who have their 50-goal record scorer Ellen White available again after she missed the victory over the Dutch after testing positive for Covid.
Follow all the action from Zurich as England play their final Euros warm-up match against Switzerland:
England team news
Ellen White has recovered sufficiently from Covid to take her place on the bench but it will be the likes of Lauren Hemp, Alessia Russo, Beth Mead and Fran Kirby providing the attacking impetus for England today.
Young Manchester United star Russo likely to lead the line - will be intriguing to see how she gets on.
England XI to face Switzerland
Here’s the England team to take on Switzerland today.
England XI: Earps; Daly, Bright, Williamson, Greenwood; Walsh, Stanway, Kirby; Hemp, Russo, Mead
Switzerland vs England
England are ready!
Switzerland vs England - OPTA stats
A few stats to whet your appetite ahead of this afternoon’s contest, courtesy of our friends at OPTA.
- This will be the 11th meeting between England and Switzerland across all competitions, with the Lionesses winning nine of the previous ten meetings (D1), scoring 30 while conceding just six in reply.
- The Lionesses have only faced Finland (13) and Northern Ireland (11) on more occasions without ever losing than Switzerland (10).
- Switzerland have lost all four of their home matches against England by an aggregate scoreline of 13-3, with their last such defeat also coming in a Friendly in June 2017 (4-0).
- England remain unbeaten in their last 13 matches in all competitions (W11 D2), since a 0-2 loss to Canada in April last year, scoring 80 goals and conceding just three during this period.
Switzerland vs England
England will head to Stadion Letzigrund looking to maintain Sarina Wiegman’s unbeaten record as coach since she took over last September and their away form has been pretty stellar lately.
The Lionesses have won each of their last four away games without conceding a goal and the record against Switzerland is exceptional - winning 9 and drawing 1 of the 10 fixtures the sides have contested throughout their histories
Switzerland vs England
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of England’s final Euro 2022 warm-up match against Switzerland.
The warm-ups could hardly have gone better for the Lionesses so far, with a battling victory over Belgium followed by a 5-1 thumping of reigning European champions Netherlands.
And now they complete preparations by facing a Swiss side who have also qualified for the European Championships and will be looking to make a statement against Sarina Wiegman’s outfit.
Stick with us as we take you through all the action.
