What do England need to qualify for Women’s World Cup last-16?

England will qualify for the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup as long as they avoid defeat to China in the finale of Group D.

The Lionesses have opened their World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins over Haiti and Denmark to take control of their fate.

But China’s late win against Haiti last time out means there is still work for Sarina Wiegman’s side to do - with either Australia or Nigeria waiting in the last-16.

England have only lost once under Wiegman but will be without key midfielder Keira Walsh for their final group fixture.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How does each team qualify?

England

- Will qualify with a win or draw against China, which would also confirm top spot in Group D and a last-16 tie against Nigeria.

- England can still qualify with a defeat against China, but they require Denmark to lose or draw. If England lose and Denmark fail to win, the Lionesses will finish second if China overtake them on goal difference.

- If England lose and Denmark win, the Lionesses would need to finish with a better goal difference than one of China or Denmark. England therefore cannot lose by more than one goal.

Denmark

- Denmark will go through if they win and China draw or lose.

- If Denmark and China finish with the same result, it will go down to goal difference and then goals scored in their final group match. They currently have identical goal records after losing a match 1-0 and winning a match 1-0. Denmark will also go through ahead of England if the Lionesses lose to China by more than one goal.

China

- China will go through if they win and Denmark draw or lose.

- If China match Denmark’s result of a win and a draw then it comes down to goal difference.

Haiti

- Haiti must beat Denmark and hope China lose to England. It would then come down to goal difference, with three teams (Haiti, Denmark and China) all level on three points. Therefore, if Haiti win by more than one goal and China lose, they are guaranteed to go through.

Group D standings

1. England - 6 points (+2 goal difference)

2. Denmark - 3 points (+0)

3. China - 3 points (+0)

4. Haiti - 0 points (-2)

Results and fixtures

England 1-0 Haiti

Denmark 1-0 China

England 1-0 Denmark

Haiti 0-1 China

England vs China (12pm BST)

Denmark vs Haiti (12pm BST)

When is England vs China?

The match will kick off at 12pm BST on Tuesday 1 August at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide.

How can I watch it?

England’s match against China will be shown on ITV 1 and on ITV X, with coverage starting at 11:15am.