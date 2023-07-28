Women’s World Cup TV schedule: How to watch every match today

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Australia’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup are in danger after Nigeria shocked the tournament co-hosts with a stunning 3-2 win in Brisbane.

In the upset of the tournament so far, Nigeria came from behind to take top spot in Group B, leaving Australia behind second-placed Canada ahead of their crunch meeting in Melbourne on Monday.

Earlier, the United States battled back to claim a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in a thrilling rematch of the 2019 World Cup final. Lindsey Horan equalised for the defending champions after Jill Roord fired the Dutch into a deserved lead in Group E.

Portugal then claimed their first ever victory at the Women’s World Cup as they knocked out Vietnam. It means Portugal go into their final group game against the United States with their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages still alive.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Women’s World Cup.

How can I watch the Women’s World Cup?

For UK viewers, every game will be available to watch on the BBC and ITV.

For the BBC, there will be live coverage on television as well as the BBC Sport website with live audio commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

For ITV, live coverage will be available on television as well as online via ITVX.

At present, the BBC and ITV have only announced the schedule for the group stages, although the BBC have said they will broadcast both semi-finals with the final available on both channels.

When can I watch England?

England play their first match of the World Cup against Haiti in Group D on 22 July. The game starts at 10:30am BST and will be shown on ITV.

On 28 July, England play Denmark with kick-off at 9:30am BST and the game broadcast on the BBC.

England’s final group-stage fixture is against China on Tuesday 1 August and will be shown on ITV with the match starting at 12pm BST.

Should England make it through to the round of 16, their fixture will be shown live on the BBC.

Full Group Stage TV Schedule

(All kick-off times BST )

Thursday 20 July

Group A: New Zealand 1-0 Norway (08:00, Auckland) - BBC One

Group B: Australia 1-0 Republic of Ireland (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 1

Friday 21 July

Group B: Nigeria 0-0 Canada (03:30, Melbourne) - BBC Two

Group A: Philippines 0-2 Switzerland (06:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1

Group C: Spain 3-0 Costa Rica (08:30, Wellington) - BBC Two

Saturday 22 July

Group E: USA 3-0 Vietnam (02:00, Auckland) - BBC One

Group C: Zambia 0-5 Japan (08:00 Hamilton) - BBC Two

Group D: England 1-0 Haiti (10:30, Brisbane) - ITV 1

Group D: Denmark 1-0 China (13:00, Perth) - BBC Two

Sunday 23 July

Group G: Sweden 2-1 South Africa (06:00, Wellington) - BBC Two

Group E: Netherlands 1-0 Portugal (08:30, Dunedin) - BBC One

Group F: France 0-0 Jamaica (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 1

Monday 24 July

Group G: Italy 1-0 Argentina (07:00, Auckland) - ITV 1

Group H: Germany 6-0 Morocco (09:30, Melbourne) - ITV 1

Group F: Brazil 4-0 Panama (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV 1

Tuesday 25 July

Group H: Colombia 2-0 Korea Republic (03:00, Sydney) - BBC 2

Group A: New Zealand 0-1 Philippines (06:30, Dunedin) - ITV 1

Group A: Switzerland 0-0 Norway (09:00, Hamilton) - ITV 1

Wednesday 26 July

Group C: Japan 2-0 Costa Rica (06:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1

Group C: Spain 5-0 Zambia (08:30, Auckland) - BBC Two

Group B: Canada 2-1 Republic of Ireland (13:00, Perth) - ITV 1

Thursday 27 July

Group E: USA 1-1 Netherlands (02:00, Wellington) - BBC One

Group E: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam (08:30, Hamilton) - ITV 1

Group B: Australia 2-3 Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC Two

Friday 28 July

Group G: Argentina vs South Africa (01:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1

Group D: England vs Denmark (09:30, Sydney) - BBC One

Group D: China vs Haiti (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV 1

Saturday 29 July

Group G: Sweden vs Italy (08:30, Wellington) - BBC Two

Group F: France vs Brazil (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC One

Group F: Panama vs Jamaica (13:30, Perth) - ITV 4

Sunday 30 July

Group H: Korea Republic vs Morocco (05:30, Adelaide) - BBC

Group A: Norway vs Philippines (08:00, Auckland) - BBC

Group A: Switzerland vs New Zealand (08:00, Dunedin) - BBC

Group H: Germany vs Colombia (10:30, Sydney) - ITV

Monday 31 July

Group C: Costa Rica vs Zambia (08:00, Hamilton) - ITV

Group C: Japan vs Spain (08:00, Wellington) - ITV

Group B: Ireland vs Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC

Group B: Canada vs Australia (11:00, Melbourne) - BBC

Tuesday 1 August

Group E: Vietnam vs Netherlands (08:00, Dunedin) - ITV

Group E: Portugal vs USA (08:00, Auckland) - ITV

Group D: Haiti vs Denmark (12:00, Perth) - ITV

Group D: China vs England (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV

Wednesday 2 August

Group G: South Africa vs Italy (08:00, Wellington) - BBC

Group G: Argentina vs Sweden (08:00, Hamilton) - BBC

Group F: Jamaica vs Brazil (11:00, Melbourne) - ITV

Group F: Panama vs France (11:00, Sydney) - ITV

Thursday 3 August

Group H: Korea Republic vs Germany (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC

Group H: Morocco vs Colombia (11:00, Perth) - BBC