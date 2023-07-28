Women’s World Cup TV schedule: How to watch every match today
All games at this years Women’s World Cup will be shown live on the BBC and ITV
Australia’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup are in danger after Nigeria shocked the tournament co-hosts with a stunning 3-2 win in Brisbane.
In the upset of the tournament so far, Nigeria came from behind to take top spot in Group B, leaving Australia behind second-placed Canada ahead of their crunch meeting in Melbourne on Monday.
Earlier, the United States battled back to claim a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in a thrilling rematch of the 2019 World Cup final. Lindsey Horan equalised for the defending champions after Jill Roord fired the Dutch into a deserved lead in Group E.
Portugal then claimed their first ever victory at the Women’s World Cup as they knocked out Vietnam. It means Portugal go into their final group game against the United States with their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages still alive.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Women’s World Cup.
How can I watch the Women’s World Cup?
For UK viewers, every game will be available to watch on the BBC and ITV.
For the BBC, there will be live coverage on television as well as the BBC Sport website with live audio commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.
For ITV, live coverage will be available on television as well as online via ITVX.
At present, the BBC and ITV have only announced the schedule for the group stages, although the BBC have said they will broadcast both semi-finals with the final available on both channels.
When can I watch England?
England play their first match of the World Cup against Haiti in Group D on 22 July. The game starts at 10:30am BST and will be shown on ITV.
On 28 July, England play Denmark with kick-off at 9:30am BST and the game broadcast on the BBC.
England’s final group-stage fixture is against China on Tuesday 1 August and will be shown on ITV with the match starting at 12pm BST.
Should England make it through to the round of 16, their fixture will be shown live on the BBC.
Full Group Stage TV Schedule
(All kick-off times BST )
Thursday 20 July
Group A: New Zealand 1-0 Norway (08:00, Auckland) - BBC One
Group B: Australia 1-0 Republic of Ireland (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 1
Friday 21 July
Group B: Nigeria 0-0 Canada (03:30, Melbourne) - BBC Two
Group A: Philippines 0-2 Switzerland (06:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1
Group C: Spain 3-0 Costa Rica (08:30, Wellington) - BBC Two
Saturday 22 July
Group E: USA 3-0 Vietnam (02:00, Auckland) - BBC One
Group C: Zambia 0-5 Japan (08:00 Hamilton) - BBC Two
Group D: England 1-0 Haiti (10:30, Brisbane) - ITV 1
Group D: Denmark 1-0 China (13:00, Perth) - BBC Two
Sunday 23 July
Group G: Sweden 2-1 South Africa (06:00, Wellington) - BBC Two
Group E: Netherlands 1-0 Portugal (08:30, Dunedin) - BBC One
Group F: France 0-0 Jamaica (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 1
Monday 24 July
Group G: Italy 1-0 Argentina (07:00, Auckland) - ITV 1
Group H: Germany 6-0 Morocco (09:30, Melbourne) - ITV 1
Group F: Brazil 4-0 Panama (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV 1
Tuesday 25 July
Group H: Colombia 2-0 Korea Republic (03:00, Sydney) - BBC 2
Group A: New Zealand 0-1 Philippines (06:30, Dunedin) - ITV 1
Group A: Switzerland 0-0 Norway (09:00, Hamilton) - ITV 1
Wednesday 26 July
Group C: Japan 2-0 Costa Rica (06:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1
Group C: Spain 5-0 Zambia (08:30, Auckland) - BBC Two
Group B: Canada 2-1 Republic of Ireland (13:00, Perth) - ITV 1
Thursday 27 July
Group E: USA 1-1 Netherlands (02:00, Wellington) - BBC One
Group E: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam (08:30, Hamilton) - ITV 1
Group B: Australia 2-3 Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC Two
Friday 28 July
Group G: Argentina vs South Africa (01:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1
Group D: England vs Denmark (09:30, Sydney) - BBC One
Group D: China vs Haiti (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV 1
Saturday 29 July
Group G: Sweden vs Italy (08:30, Wellington) - BBC Two
Group F: France vs Brazil (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC One
Group F: Panama vs Jamaica (13:30, Perth) - ITV 4
Sunday 30 July
Group H: Korea Republic vs Morocco (05:30, Adelaide) - BBC
Group A: Norway vs Philippines (08:00, Auckland) - BBC
Group A: Switzerland vs New Zealand (08:00, Dunedin) - BBC
Group H: Germany vs Colombia (10:30, Sydney) - ITV
Monday 31 July
Group C: Costa Rica vs Zambia (08:00, Hamilton) - ITV
Group C: Japan vs Spain (08:00, Wellington) - ITV
Group B: Ireland vs Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC
Group B: Canada vs Australia (11:00, Melbourne) - BBC
Tuesday 1 August
Group E: Vietnam vs Netherlands (08:00, Dunedin) - ITV
Group E: Portugal vs USA (08:00, Auckland) - ITV
Group D: Haiti vs Denmark (12:00, Perth) - ITV
Group D: China vs England (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV
Wednesday 2 August
Group G: South Africa vs Italy (08:00, Wellington) - BBC
Group G: Argentina vs Sweden (08:00, Hamilton) - BBC
Group F: Jamaica vs Brazil (11:00, Melbourne) - ITV
Group F: Panama vs France (11:00, Sydney) - ITV
Thursday 3 August
Group H: Korea Republic vs Germany (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC
Group H: Morocco vs Colombia (11:00, Perth) - BBC
