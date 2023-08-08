Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England narrowly squeezed past Nigeria through a penalty shootout and will now face Colombia in the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup 2023.

The Cafeteras edged past Jamaica 1-0 in the last 16 thanks to Catalina Usme’s goal.

The Lionesses will be without Lauren James for the crucial match on 12 August at 11.30 am UK time.

James was shown a red card after VAR intervention for a stamp on Nigeria player Michelle Alozie, and it remains to be seen how long she could serve in suspension, but she will definitely miss England’s next match.

Chloe Kelly had to make another decisive kick, this time from the penalty spot to see England go through against a team who had the better of them for large parts of their first match of the knockout round.

England fans will be hoping their lacklustre performance against Nigeria will act as a shock to the system and they find their footing going forwards in the competition.

It has been an enthralling World Cup so far, with many of the big teams crashing out far earlier than expected, which could work in favour of Sarina Wiegman’s side.

The United States suffered their earliest-ever Women’s World Cup exit against Sweden, while Germany were unable to qualify from their group.

England will be hoping to avoid their names being added to the list of big teams not to make it through when they are among the favourites against Colombia.