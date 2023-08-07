Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England women advanced to the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup after surviving a major scare to defeat Nigeria on penalties.

The Lionesses had to hang on with 10 players for extra time after Lauren James was sent off for a petulant stamp on the back of Nigeria player Michelle Alozie, which put the European champions under huge pressure.

Nigeria missed their first two spot-kicks, with Desire Oparanozie and Alozie failing to hit the target. Bethany England and Rachel Daly then gave the Lionesses the advantage, after Georgia Stanway missed England’s first penalty of the shoot-out.

Alex Greenwood held her nerve to convert and put the Lionesses a penalty away, before Chloe Kelly was England’s hero once again to score the winning kick.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Lionesses’ next challenge in Australia:

Who do England play next at the World Cup?

After beating Nigeria on penalties, the Lionesses will play the winner of Colombia vs Jamaica in the quarter-finals.

Colombia stunned Germany in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history to top Group H ahead of the two-time champions.

Jamaica, meanwhile, reached the knockout stages for the first time in their history after drawing with France and Brazil and beating Panama to finish runners-up in Group F.

The Lionesses will therefore need to be at their best, with both teams proving they are capable of upsetting the odds.

Colombia will face Jamaica in Melbourne on Tuesday for a place in the quarter-finals.

What were England’s group results?

22 July - England 1-0 Haiti (10:30, Brisbane)

28 July - England 1-0 Denmark (09:30, Sydney)

1 August - China 1-6 England (12:00, Adelaide)

What is England’s potential path to the final?

As group winners

7 August: Last 16

England 0-0 Nigeria - England win 4-2 on penalties (08:30, Brisbane) - Live on BBC One

12 August: Quarter-final

England vs (Jamaica vs Colombia) (11:30, Sydney)

16 August: Semi-final

(England / Jamaica / Colombia) vs (Australia / Denmark / France / Morocco) (11:00, Sydney)

20 August: Final

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (11:00, Sydney)

Knockout stages

Saturday 5 August

Saturday 5 August

Match 49: Switzerland 1-5 Spain (06:00, Auckland) - BBC One

Match 50: Japan 3-1 Norway (09:00, Wellington) - ITV 1

Sunday 6 August

Match 51: Netherlands 2-0 South Africa (03:00, Sydney) - BBC One

Match 52: Sweden 0-0 United States - Sweden win 5-4 on penalties (10:00, Melbourne) - ITV 1

Monday 7 August

Match 54: England 0-0 Nigeria - England win 4-2 on penalties

Match 53: Australia vs Denmark (11:30, Sydney) - BBC

Tuesday 8 August

Match 56: Colombia vs Jamaica (09:00, Melbourne) - ITV

Match 55: France vs Morocco (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV

Friday 11 August

QF1: Spain vs Netherlands (02:00, Wellington)

QF2: Japan vs Sweden (08:30, Auckland)

Saturday 12 August

QF3: (Australia / Denmark) vs (France / Morocco) (08:00, Brisbane)

QF4: England vs (Colombia / Jamaica) (11:30, Sydney)

Tuesday 15 August

SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF 2 (09:00, Auckland)

Wednesday 16 August

SF2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 (11:00, Sydney)

Saturday 19 August

3rd place play-off: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (09:00, Brisbane)

Sunday 20 August

Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (11:00, Sydney)

Match venues

Australia

Sydney (Stadium Australia, 83,500)

Sydney (Sydney Football Stadium, 42,512)

Brisbane (Lang Park, 52,263)

Melbourne (Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, 30,000)

Perth (Perth Rectangular Stadium, 22,225)

Adelaide (Hindmarsh Stadium, 16,500)

New Zealand

Auckland (Eden Park, 48,276)

Wellington (Wellington Regional Stadium, 39,000)

Dunedin (Forsyth Barr Stadium, 28,744)

Hamilton (Waikato Stadium, 25,111)