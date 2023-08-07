Who and when do England play next? Lionesses route to the World Cup final
England are through to the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Nigeria on penalties
England women advanced to the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup after surviving a major scare to defeat Nigeria on penalties.
The Lionesses had to hang on with 10 players for extra time after Lauren James was sent off for a petulant stamp on the back of Nigeria player Michelle Alozie, which put the European champions under huge pressure.
Nigeria missed their first two spot-kicks, with Desire Oparanozie and Alozie failing to hit the target. Bethany England and Rachel Daly then gave the Lionesses the advantage, after Georgia Stanway missed England’s first penalty of the shoot-out.
Alex Greenwood held her nerve to convert and put the Lionesses a penalty away, before Chloe Kelly was England’s hero once again to score the winning kick.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Lionesses’ next challenge in Australia:
Who do England play next at the World Cup?
After beating Nigeria on penalties, the Lionesses will play the winner of Colombia vs Jamaica in the quarter-finals.
Colombia stunned Germany in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history to top Group H ahead of the two-time champions.
Jamaica, meanwhile, reached the knockout stages for the first time in their history after drawing with France and Brazil and beating Panama to finish runners-up in Group F.
The Lionesses will therefore need to be at their best, with both teams proving they are capable of upsetting the odds.
Colombia will face Jamaica in Melbourne on Tuesday for a place in the quarter-finals.
What were England’s group results?
22 July - England 1-0 Haiti (10:30, Brisbane)
28 July - England 1-0 Denmark (09:30, Sydney)
1 August - China 1-6 England (12:00, Adelaide)
What is England’s potential path to the final?
As group winners
7 August: Last 16
England 0-0 Nigeria - England win 4-2 on penalties (08:30, Brisbane) - Live on BBC One
12 August: Quarter-final
England vs (Jamaica vs Colombia) (11:30, Sydney)
16 August: Semi-final
(England / Jamaica / Colombia) vs (Australia / Denmark / France / Morocco) (11:00, Sydney)
20 August: Final
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (11:00, Sydney)
Knockout stages
Saturday 5 August
Saturday 5 August
Match 49: Switzerland 1-5 Spain (06:00, Auckland) - BBC One
Match 50: Japan 3-1 Norway (09:00, Wellington) - ITV 1
Sunday 6 August
Match 51: Netherlands 2-0 South Africa (03:00, Sydney) - BBC One
Match 52: Sweden 0-0 United States - Sweden win 5-4 on penalties (10:00, Melbourne) - ITV 1
Monday 7 August
Match 54: England 0-0 Nigeria - England win 4-2 on penalties
Match 53: Australia vs Denmark (11:30, Sydney) - BBC
Tuesday 8 August
Match 56: Colombia vs Jamaica (09:00, Melbourne) - ITV
Match 55: France vs Morocco (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV
Friday 11 August
QF1: Spain vs Netherlands (02:00, Wellington)
QF2: Japan vs Sweden (08:30, Auckland)
Saturday 12 August
QF3: (Australia / Denmark) vs (France / Morocco) (08:00, Brisbane)
QF4: England vs (Colombia / Jamaica) (11:30, Sydney)
Tuesday 15 August
SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF 2 (09:00, Auckland)
Wednesday 16 August
SF2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 (11:00, Sydney)
Saturday 19 August
3rd place play-off: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (09:00, Brisbane)
Sunday 20 August
Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (11:00, Sydney)
Match venues
Australia
Sydney (Stadium Australia, 83,500)
Sydney (Sydney Football Stadium, 42,512)
Brisbane (Lang Park, 52,263)
Melbourne (Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, 30,000)
Perth (Perth Rectangular Stadium, 22,225)
Adelaide (Hindmarsh Stadium, 16,500)
New Zealand
Auckland (Eden Park, 48,276)
Wellington (Wellington Regional Stadium, 39,000)
Dunedin (Forsyth Barr Stadium, 28,744)
Hamilton (Waikato Stadium, 25,111)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies